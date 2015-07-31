Bashaud Breeland Carted Off With Apparent Knee Injury

His immediate diagnosis or status was not known, but teammates told reporters after the practice session that they were hopeful the Clemson product did not injure his ACL.

"When he went down, it kind of sucked the wind out of practice," Redskins safety Akeem Davis said. "But Bree being Bree, we know he's going to be back."

Breeland suffered the injury during a 1-on-1 drill against the wide receivers. As he back peddled and planted his right foot to quickly change directions, it appeared his right knee buckled. Breeland immediately went to the ground and was quickly surrounded by several Redskins players, who got on a knee to support their teammate.

Breeland was eventually able to get up with the assistance of assistant team trainer Doug Quon, but was immediately unable to put weight on his right leg. He was carted off the field and taken into the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center facility for further testing.

Breeland was set to start for a starting job at cornerback opposite of offseason acquisition Chris Culliver. Last season, the then-rookie played admirably in place of veteran DeAngelo Hall, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Breeland – who was named to NFL.com's All-Rookie Team – played in all 16 games in 2014, making 15 starts, and had 62 tackles with 13 passes defensed and two interceptions.

Should Breeland miss significant time, the Redskins have several options on their roster to fill his spot, including David Amerson, Justin Rogers and sixth-round draft pick Tevin Mitchel.

Stay tuned to Redskins.com and be sure to follow the Redskins on Twitter for all the latest on Breeland.

.