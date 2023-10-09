Brian Robinson Jr. | Warrior

Robinson's family has always been a guiding motivation in his life. His mother, Kimberly Little, his sister Mimi and the rest of his relatives have supported him in every step of his life. Little strived to be there for as many practices, games and camps as possible when he was growing up, and Robinson appreciated the effort. In fifth grade, Robinson mentioned in a school project that the thing he loved most about his parents was that his mom was always taking him to his games and practices. He always wanted to make them proud, and he wanted them to know that they were who he played for whenever he stepped on the field.