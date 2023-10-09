Brian Robinson Jr. | Warrior

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Oct 09, 2023
Photographs By Emilee Fails

From his days of earning all-state awards at Hillcrest High School to helping the Alabama Crimson Tide win national championships and getting drafted by the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson Jr. has been able to thrive on the field because of his perseverance and determination. Last year, Robinson faced his toughest test when he was shot multiple times in Washington, D.C., but after six weeks of hard work and rehab, he was back on the field and made steady improvements throughout his rookie year.

Take a look at Robinson's story as well as the people and places that influenced him -- from his family to the days he spent on campus at the University of Alabama -- to gain more perspective on how the running back became the player he is today.

Hillcrest High School

During his time at Hillcrest High School, Robinson was a unanimous four-star prospect and ranked as the best running back prospect in Alabama. He helped lead the Patriots to the playoffs during his final three season, including the 6A semifinals in his junior and senior seasons. In his senior year, he rushed for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns on 161 attempts in addition to amassing 302 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. That led to Robinson getting attention from multiple Division I programs, including Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss. Instead, Robinson chose to stay in Tuscaloosa and play for the University of Alabama.

06172023 Brob Hillcrest EF002
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06172023 Brob Hillcrest EF001
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06172023 Brob Hillcrest EF016
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
“He always wants to get better. That is something that, from day one when he was a ninth grader to the day he walked out these doors, he always wanted to get better -- regardless of the recruiting, the stars, who was talking to him.” - Former Hillcrest High School running backs coach Greg Guy
06172023 Brob Hillcrest EF003
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06172023 Brob Hillcrest EF014
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06172023 Brob Hillcrest EF015
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06172023 Brob Hillcrest EF004
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

"They mean more to me than anything"

Robinson's family has always been a guiding motivation in his life. His mother, Kimberly Little, his sister Mimi and the rest of his relatives have supported him in every step of his life. Little strived to be there for as many practices, games and camps as possible when he was growing up, and Robinson appreciated the effort. In fifth grade, Robinson mentioned in a school project that the thing he loved most about his parents was that his mom was always taking him to his games and practices. He always wanted to make them proud, and he wanted them to know that they were who he played for whenever he stepped on the field.

BRob-Family
Screen Shot 2023-10-09 at 1.22.04 PM
That’s who I do it for at the end of the day. I do it for my mom, my sisters, my family, my friends, everybody who supported me and been there for me and watched me struggle and also watched me win.” - Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Screen Shot 2023-10-09 at 1.21.47 PM
Screen Shot 2023-10-09 at 1.21.38 PM

Robinson didn't have to go far to find an opportunity to play football. He spent most of his time as a kid at Jaycee Fairgrounds, which was right across the street from his grandmother's house and the boys and girls club he attended growing up. It was there that Robinson was introduced to football for the first time.

4 Jaycee Fairgrounds 00095
4 Jaycee Fairgrounds 00098
4 Jaycee Fairgrounds 00088
4 Jaycee Fairgrounds 00085
4 Jaycee Fairgrounds 00092

“He is hard to tackle, and I don't think people wanted to tackle him."

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

There's plenty of legacy and tradition at the University of Alabama, and Robinson fit right in with the Crimson Tide. Robinson had to sit behind the liked of Damien and Najee Harris during his first four seasons. When he was finally elevated to the starting lineup during the 2021 season, he become one of the focal points for the offense. He rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns that season, which helped lift him to 11th in rushing yards and 10th in career rushing touchdowns.

3 Alabama 00047
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
3 Alabama 00046
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
3 Alabama 00048
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
3 Alabama 00057
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
“He was willing to put in and do the things he had to do to have a great senior season, and I think that's what gave him an opportunity to play in the NFL.” - Alabama head coach Nick Saban
3 Alabama 00051
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
3 Alabama 00056
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
3 Alabama 00071
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Giving back

Robinson achieved a childhood dream when the Commanders called him in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft to let him know that he would be joining the Burgundy & Gold. Now, as he goes through his second season, he wants to help younger players follow in his footsteps. Earlier this year, he held a football camp for players in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, giving them a reminder that if they work hard enough, they can reach their goals, too.

1 Brob Camp 00037
1 Brob Camp 00041
1 Brob Camp 00042
1 Brob Camp 00039
1 Brob Camp 00036
"He’s gonna find a way one way or the other even when it may not look like he’s going to or it’s not looking good, he’s going to find a way.” - Former Hillcrest High School running backs coach Greg Guy
1 Brob Camp 00031
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
1 Brob Camp 00033
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
