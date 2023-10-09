Brian Robinson Jr. | Warrior

From his days of earning all-state awards at Hillcrest High School to helping the Alabama Crimson Tide win national championships and getting drafted by the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson Jr. has been able to thrive on the field because of his perseverance and determination. Last year, Robinson faced his toughest test when he was shot multiple times in Washington, D.C., but after six weeks of hard work and rehab, he was back on the field and made steady improvements throughout his rookie year.
Take a look at Robinson's story as well as the people and places that influenced him -- from his family to the days he spent on campus at the University of Alabama -- to gain more perspective on how the running back became the player he is today.