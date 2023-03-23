Bubba Tyer to receive Award of Excellence from Hall of Fame for 37 years with Washington

Longtime Washington head athletic trainer Lamar "Bubba" Tyer, who spent nearly four decades as part of the franchise's medical staff, will receive an "Award of Excellence" from the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the team and NFL.

The awards, which began being given out by the Hall of Fame last year, are for individuals who have propelled the success of individual teams and the sport of professional football. Tyer is one of 17 recipients of the second annual award.

"This year's group of 17 Assistant Coaches, Athletic Trainers, Equipment Managers, Film/Video Directors and Public Relations personnel have impacted their Clubs and the game of professional football positively, and this program is a way to recognize that," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said via press release. "Each recipient has dedicated decades of time to creating meaningful change for their respective field, their teams and the National Football League."

Tyer first joined the team in 1971 as part of Hall of Fame head coach George Allen's staff. Over the course of 37 seasons with Washington, Tyer oversaw five Super Bowl appearances and three championship teams. He worked with Hall of Famers like Darrell Green, Art Monk, Russ Grimm and John Riggins among several other notable Washington players.

Tyer was also recognized as the NFL's top trainer in 2000 and inducted into the franchise's Ring of Fame in 2003. In addition to being the team's head athletic trainer, Tyer also spent time as a front-office administrator, the Director of Sports Medicine and president of the Pro Football Athletic Trainers Society.

Tyer retired in 2009 after 602 regular season games as a team employee. Tyer also rejoined the team on a volunteer basis during the 2021 season.

"I had the great pleasure of working with some great coaches and players," Tyer said during his retirement speech. "I am really happy that Coach Gibbs brought me back and that I was able to be a part of Coach [Jim] Zorn's first season."