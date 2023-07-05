News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Chase Roullier announces retirement

Jul 05, 2023 at 02:57 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Roullier

Former Washington Commanders center and six-year veteran Chase Roullier announced his retirement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

"It is a very difficult thing to say goodbye to something that has been a large part of my life for over two decades," Roullier said in a statement. "I can hardly remember a time in my life that I wasn't lacing up and putting on the pads every fall. Through all that time, I have learned some of my biggest lessons, gotten through huge heartbreaks, and had a few of my life's greatest joys."

Roullier, a sixth-round pick by Washington during the 2017 NFL Draft, started in 63 of 69 games during his six-year career with the team. He earned a starting role on the offensive line in Week 8 of his rookie season and kept the job for the majority of his career.

Over the past two years, however, Roullier has only played in 10 games because of season-ending leg injuries. He was placed on Injured Reserve during the 2022 season after Washington's Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.

"These two years have also given me a lot of time to reflect and gain clarity on my priorities in life," Roullier said. "This decision has not been an easy one, but after lots of prayer and processing, I am confident that it is the right one."

In 4,039 NFL snaps, all with Washington, Roullier only allowed five sacks 68 total pressures on 2,418 allowed pressure opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus. Roullier also had a passing blocking efficiency grade of 98.5.

