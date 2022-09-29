Coach Rivera surprised with custom shoes by El Snap in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Moving from the back to the sides, the shoes highlight another personal element in addition to an educational one. On the outside of the right shoe is the Puerto Rican and Mexican flags, representing Rivera's heritage on his dad and mom's side respectively. Then, on the outside of the left shoe reads "Entrenador en Jefe", which translates to "head coach" in Spanish. All of the Hispanic Heritage Month-focused footwear created by El Snap and Soles by Sir share this language piece.

"That's the real focal point of this initiative is to highlight position names in Spanish to not only spark a conversation but teach the avid fan or the casual fan something new about their player," Hernandez said.

On the inside of Rivera's left shoe is the Commanders "W." Beyond just being the logo of the team Rivera coaches, the new Washington logo is, as Hernandez said, "a representation of inclusivity." The "W" is about welcoming more communities into football, a Commanders mission that also aligns closely with El Snap's.

Finally, on the top of both shoes, is a quote from one of Rivera's big inspirations, Puerto Rican baseball player Roberto Clemente. The quote, which was chosen by Rivero reads, "I think all human beings are equal, but one has to unceasingly fight hard to maintain that equality."