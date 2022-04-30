News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Cole Turner | 'I'm glad they took me and gave me the opportunity."

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:31 PM
Nevada tight end Cole Turner (19) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in front of UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

The Washington Commanders used the No. 149 overall pick to take Nevada tight end Cole Turner. Here's a look at what he said while addressing the media.

On getting the call from Washington:

"Man, it was a long couple of days, but you know, I was enjoying it with my family, and you know, this is a spot where I really felt like I could succeed. So, I'm, I'm glad they took me and gave me the opportunity."

On what his draft party was like and the anticipation for it:

"The anticipation, you know, it was a lot, especially coming into the third day, but the draft party was really good. Just up here with my family in Lake Tahoe, right by where I went to school at."

On what he thinks he can add to the Washington offense:

"I think I'm a guy who can come in immediately and help out in the pass game, in the red zone. Come help move the chains on third down. I kind of think that's where my skills are. That where I kind of excel."

On why he thinks he's been a good pass catching tight end:

"My background growing up, I switched to tight end two years ago from originally playing receiver. So, I think a lot of things I did growing up, is kind of helping me now."

On the hardest part transitioning from a wide receiver to a tight end:

"Yeah, I think I definitely need to develop into a guy who can play every down. Be a guy who can go play at the end of the line of scrimmage and be trusted on all the rundowns as well. So, I know that's something I'll have to earn, you know, through time, but I'm looking forward to it."

On how much discussion he had with the Commanders prior to the draft:

"I had a lot of discussion. I had dinner with [Tight Ends] Coach Castillo in Reno when they came out to see me. [Offensive Coordinator] Coach Turner came out and watched me catch passes in private workouts too. So, I had a really good feeling about how the workout went. They said I did great. And they said they really liked me. And we've had a good relationship ever since the combine. So, it's been a good connection."

On what he expect his role to be:

"We've talked about it a little bit and they definitely see me as a guy who they can move around kind of putting a lot of different spots and line up in a lot of different places. So, I think that'll kind of be my role to start and hopefully just keep growing from there."

