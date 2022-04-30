Cole Turner | 'I'm glad they took me and gave me the opportunity."

The Washington Commanders used the No. 149 overall pick to take Nevada tight end Cole Turner. Here's a look at what he said while addressing the media.

On getting the call from Washington:

"Man, it was a long couple of days, but you know, I was enjoying it with my family, and you know, this is a spot where I really felt like I could succeed. So, I'm, I'm glad they took me and gave me the opportunity."

On what his draft party was like and the anticipation for it:

"The anticipation, you know, it was a lot, especially coming into the third day, but the draft party was really good. Just up here with my family in Lake Tahoe, right by where I went to school at."

On what he thinks he can add to the Washington offense:

"I think I'm a guy who can come in immediately and help out in the pass game, in the red zone. Come help move the chains on third down. I kind of think that's where my skills are. That where I kind of excel."

On why he thinks he's been a good pass catching tight end: