Commanders select Cole Turner with No. 149 overall pick

With the No. 149 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders added to their tight end room by taking Nevada tight end Cole Turner.

Turner (6-foot-6, 246 pounds) made the move to tight end in the 2020 and never looked back. That season, he was Nevada's joint leader in receiving touchdowns (9) in nine starts, and he scored two of those in the Wolfpack's win over Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He earned first-team All-Mountain West conference honors for his performances. In his senior season in 2021, he again picked up conference honors and amassed 62 receptions, 677 yards and 10 TDs.

The tight end plays with swagger, knows how to use his size to his advantage and can track and adjust to deep balls like a pro.

"If production were the most important factor in tight end evaluation, Turner would be near the top of the list. He was one of the most productive tight ends in college football over the past few seasons," Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings wrote.