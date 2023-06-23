News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Command Force has been "a sanctuary" for third-year member Qwan 

Jun 23, 2023 at 03:34 PM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

04232023 Command Force Semifinals EF28592
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

When Qwan steps in the studio or on the grass at FedExField, he enters a mindset that feels liberating and exciting.

"It's such a big sanctuary for me," he said. "Society puts such a lens on masculine and feminine, but in the dance atmosphere, it doesn't really matter. You can be free in movement. It's art that you're creating."

This upcoming season will be the 31-year-old flight attendant's third with the Command Force. Being on the team has provided him with incredible joy and nurtured growth in all his identities -- as a dancer, a bisexual man and a lover of the NFL.

Qwan's journey in the NFL entertainment team world began with another organization where he was a stunter and a tumbler. As he gained experience and felt his passion for this work balloon, Qwan was keeping an eye on the earliest iteration of the Burgundy & Gold's entertainment team known as the First Ladies of Washington.

IMG_9423

"I had followed [them]. I loved the comradery that they had, and I knew a few of the girls on the team. So, I saw what they had built with that organization," Qwan explained.

Three years ago, the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native made the move to the DMV area to pursue his dream of becoming a flight attendant and to take his chance trying out for the new kind of co-ed NFL dance team that was being established in Washington.

"When I saw that [Washington] was going to allow men to come on the team, I thought, 'What a nice opportunity for us to be a part of that and help set the foundation for what it looks like for male dancers at the Commanders,' and it's been so fun," Qwan said.

Part of that fun has included unique experiences that get him and his teammates out of their comfort zones.

IMG_9428

"We get to work with some of the top-notch choreographers in the industry," Qwan said. "They bring charisma and so many different aspects of dance to help us and challenge us. The energy that is put in our studio is unmatched. And it pulls out some things inside of you that maybe you knew were there, but you didn't have the confidence to bring out."

As anybody who has seen the team on the sidelines or out at a fan event can say, the Command Force is filled to the brim with an infectious energy. They feed off one another. And while being a collective and having cohesion is always a big focus, the team is big on celebrating the individuality of its members.

"I'm able to be my authentic self. I don't feel like I have to hide and not present who I am… the Command Force and the Commanders as an organization have created that space for us to be able to come and be who we are," Qwan said.

20220626_Qwan_White_Commanders_0018

The diversity of the Command Force is certainly a feature that stands out about the troupe. Many different races, genders, sexualities and dance backgrounds and styles are represented on the roster which Qwan describes as "really cool and reflective and representative of the DMV."

The range of identities has made the Command Force one of a kind. And since joining, Qwan has received a message which says that not only is he welcomed and accepted on the team, but that who he is -- his story, his talent, his personality -- helps create this program's beauty and magic.

"I love how I feel when I'm there," Qwan said. "As an athlete, the learning and the growing aspect, I feel like I'm under really good leadership here and surrounded by amazing people."

Related Content

news

'It means everything': Tavita Pritchard speaks about importance of Samoan heritage in life, football

From his career as an athlete to his experiences as a dad, the influences of the quarterback coach's cultural background run deep

news

The right hog for the job: Uncovering Major Tuddy's journey to 2023 Schedule Release

The Commanders mascot was on a mission to make Coach proud and get lots of humans to FedExField.

news

Sam Howell reflects on Korean heritage in wake of his grandmother Han's death last season

Mixed in with the grief since her passing, Sam has found that the loss of his grandma has brought about a different kind of interest in his Asian heritage.

news

Rewards points, solo dining and a whole lot of FaceTimes: Commanders scouts offer insight into life on the road

Peter Picerelli and Roger Terry travel to 50-55 schools and talk to 200-300 people on the nearly 200 days of the year they're on the road. Though their lifestyle almost never comes with glory and nearly guarantees exhaustion, they love what they do and never lose focus on the role they play in creating a winning team.

news

No matter the city they've settled in or the demands of their lives, Stephanie Rivera keeps a focus on women's sports

Stephanie's experiences as a woman in sport have had a significant impact on her life and values

news

Tough, but fair: a message from Eric Bieniemy

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explains his coaching style and what he expects from his players.

news

The Players' Post | Charles Leno Jr.

Charles Leno Jr. and his wife, Jen, tell the story of starting "Beyond the Entertainer" and why giving back means so much to them.

news

From the booth | Sonny's legacy

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein shares his own personal experience with the legendary Washington quarterback.

news

From the booth | 'Tis THIS Season

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein goes through his naughty and nice list ahead of the holiday matchup between the Commanders and 49ers.

news

From the booth | Sink or swim will depend on depth

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein breaks down the positions where Washington will need to get healthy at during the bye week.

news

From the booth | A few asks

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein lists what he would like to see from the Commanders for the last five games.

Advertising