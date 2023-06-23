Command Force has been "a sanctuary" for third-year member Qwan 

"We get to work with some of the top-notch choreographers in the industry," Qwan said. "They bring charisma and so many different aspects of dance to help us and challenge us. The energy that is put in our studio is unmatched. And it pulls out some things inside of you that maybe you knew were there, but you didn't have the confidence to bring out."

As anybody who has seen the team on the sidelines or out at a fan event can say, the Command Force is filled to the brim with an infectious energy. They feed off one another. And while being a collective and having cohesion is always a big focus, the team is big on celebrating the individuality of its members.