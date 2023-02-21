Commanders' 2022 uniform detail inspired by Black trailblazer Benjamin Banneker 

Over the decades, the diamond shape, and the four Northwest, Northeast, Southwest and Southeast quadrants it houses, became integral to the life of metro D.C. Today, Benjamin Banneker's legacy can be seen across the city in the many schools, parks and community centers that bear his name.

Banneker's impact in the region came into consideration when Washington's NFL franchise began formulating its new brand identity in 2021. When Nike presented the idea of pulling the D.C. diamond through in the uniform design, team ownership and other leaders within the organization could not have been more excited.

"We were always asking questions such as, 'How can we reclaim the authentic roots of this this area?'… If you want to think about the minds and innovators that literally shaped D.C., Banneker is at the forefront," Commanders team president Jason Wright explained. "He happened to be Black, as do a large portion of our fan base, our players and a large number of people who live in this area and importantly, the political and civic leaders who we've elected to represent us here. For those reasons, it made a ton of sense to pay homage to Banneker."

The story of the D.C. diamond and its inclusion on Washington's uniform does not end there, however. The perfect diamond Banneker, Ellicott and others helped lay did not last as long as they might have hoped. Ahead of the Civil War, those living in Alexandria and Arlington moved to retrocede from D.C. They vehemently disagreed with the congressional push to ban slavery and the slave trade in the territory as there was a thriving slave trade in Alexandria and many other parts of Virginia.

Ultimately, these Virginians got what they wanted and pulled back their land, which gave D.C.'s shape the look of a diamond with a "bite" taken out of it. Those edges delineate the capital we know today.

Why are the perforations in the uniform's diamond detail not the broken diamond then? It comes down to a mission and way of working to which those in the region, fans of the Commanders and the players and coaches themselves can relate. Individuals coming together as a whole – seeing themselves as part of a whole, is so important to achieving one's loftiest goals. Togetherness, to which anyone who has been inside a stadium can attest, also often brings the greatest joys.