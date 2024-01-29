Commanders 2023 season review | Safety

-- What's next for Curl: As stated before, Curl has been an important part of the Commanders' defense for the last four years. He has more tackles than any other Washington player in that span, but his versatility, knowledge and leadership have been boons for the team. Now, Curl is entering free agency and is likely going to be one of the top players on the market at the position. The team does have the cap space to re-sign him, but the new regime will need to decide how he fits into whatever system they want to implement on defense.