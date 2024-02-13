 Skip to main content
Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

Feb 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Selection: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (via trade with Denver Broncos) (Feb. 12)

Analysis: There's a bit of added wheelin' and dealin' here for the Commanders, as they move from No. 2 to No. 12 and then use some of their extra Day 2 ammo to jump the Vikings for a talented developmental quarterback in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Expert: Bleacher Report

Selection: USC QB Caleb Williams (via trade with Chicago Bears) (Feb. 12)

Analysis: "It's easy to envision a world where the Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury with the express purpose of trading for Caleb Williams," Bleacher Report scout Derrik Klassen said. "In that world, regardless of what you think of Kingsbury, the Commanders would greatly benefit from doing so.

Expert: Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (Feb. 11)

Analysis: Drake Maye takes the starting job from fellow Tar Heel alum, Sam Howell. Maye's accuracy, mobility, and arm talent make him an ideal QB to build around for the foreseeable future.

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (Jan. 23)

Analysis: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner improved so much in 2023, throwing 40 touchdown passes to just four interceptions while going up against a tough SEC schedule. In December, I went deep on his strengths, weaknesses and future, so you can see my full thoughts on his game there. The bottom line is it's tight between Daniels and Maye on my board, but Daniels would be a tremendous fit for a Washington roster that has some young playmakers on offense.

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (Feb. 12)

Analysis: Washington's beginning again at quarterback, banking on Daniels to lead the team. New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury might appreciate Daniels as much as he did Kyler Murray's dual-threat ability when he was head coach of the Cardinals.

Expert: Tony Catalina, Pro Football Network

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (Feb. 12)

Analysis: In this scenario, the Commanders have their choice of two quarterbacks not named Williams, and they pick the one some feel may be the best QB in the draft. I don't personally feel that way, but if Dan Quinn sits here and decides that he wants a QB to take into the future with him, Drake Maye may be the guy for the job here.

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (Feb. 11)

Analysis: Don't go overboard in connecting dots between the hire of Kliff Kingsbury and a potential trade for Caleb Williams, the former pupil of Washington's new offensive coordinator. Dealing up in the draft still seems like a long shot for an ownership group seemingly inclined to build slowly and carefully, and it makes little sense to construct a coaching staff on such a hypothetical. Maye has more than enough playmaking ability and deep-passing prowess to unlock the key facets of Kingsbury's attack.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (Feb. 11)

Analysis: No player did more for their draft stock in the fall than Jayden Daniels, who went from possible Day 3 pick to first-round prospect. He reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and it's not crazy to think that, five years from now, we'll look back and say that Daniels was the best player in this class.

Expert: Joseph Acosta, SB Nation

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (Feb. 12)

Analysis: The Commanders end up getting my QB1 with the second overall pick. Maye has some tendencies similar to Justin Herbert, but can play a little reckless with his body sometimes. New head coach Dan Quinn gets his franchise QB in Maye to rebuild the Commanders.

Expert: Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (Feb. 12)

Analysis: With Dan Quinn named head coach, there were some rumors flying that the Washington Commanders could look to take a defensive player at No. 2. However, quarterback is and should be the pick. Drake Maye is my QB1 in the draft and gives the Commanders their first high-end QB1 in a long time.

Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (Feb. 5)

Analysis: The Commanders have a new coach in Dan Quinn and are likely zeroing in on quarterback prospects at No. 2 after Sam Howell posted matching touchdown and interception totals (21 apiece) in 2023. Maye received rave reviews in a recent conversation with an NFC quarterbacks coach who has studied his film: "He's Josh Allen, Justin Herbert ... and I think his arm is comparable to C.J. Stroud." Those comparisons are high praise and would be tough for new general manager Adam Peters to ignore. Maye's arm talent and mobility at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds perfectly fit the modern quarterback profile.

