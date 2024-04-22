Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2024 campaign.

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 22)

Analysis: Daniels has become more of a favorite to go to Washington, but after a recent top-30 visit/battle royale with other quarterbacks, this might be more up in the air than recently assumed. We're still going with Daniels here, who can hit the ground running with the solid surroundings the Commanders have on offense, and he'll liven up the franchise with his dynamic play.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 22)

Analysis: No player improved more over the last 12 months than Jayden Daniels. He has a big arm, throws with touch to all three levels and has the athleticism to rip off 50-yard runs and make it look easy.

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 19)

Analysis: Daniels' maturation as a quarterback this past year should land him in Washington. His performance with the Tigers in 2023 provided a tremendous boost to his draft stock, helping him to separate from the pack and project as a future starter. While his electric running style definitely turned heads last season, it was his improvement operating within the pocket -- especially over the second half of the season -- that really impressed. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will love working with Daniels.

Expert: Pro Football Focus writers

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (April 22)

Analysis: Washington has been looking for its franchise quarterback for decades now, and the new regime takes its next swing with Drake Maye. Maye has all the tools to become an NFL franchise quarterback. He was elite over the middle of the field in 2023, earning a 94.8 passing grade on throws in between the college hashes, the best in the FBS.

Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 22)

Analysis: This pick will likely come down to Daniels and UNC's Drake Maye. But considering the Commanders' veteran additions this offseason, they seem to believe they can win right now while still establishing a foundation for the future. Daniels is the guy who gives them the best chance for early success, showing excellent deep-ball passing and rushing ability. He averaged 11.7 yards per pass attempt last season and threw 40 TDs.

Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 22)

Analysis: I got a little cute in my last mock draft, trying to jump the snap count by bumping J.J. McCarthy up to the No. 2 slot as a way to get ahead of the curve. I sensed he was going to rise to this general area eventually. But it feels like Daniels is the Commanders' man. His age and experience make sense for a team with Marcus Mariota as the presumed other starting option.

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 22)

Analysis: Some late-developing smoke over the past week regarding his interest (disinterest?) in playing just outside the nation's capital – though that's eminently more likely than Daniels' apparent mutual affection for the Raiders. No quarterback in this draft possesses the 2023 Heisman winner's elite combination of running and passing ability, Daniels capable of a backbreaking bolt to the end zone via land or air. Given the multiple ways he can stress a defense – not to mention the state of Washington's offensive line – seems logical to go for the highly mobile passer who can increasingly rely on his passing prowess as his blocking improves.

Expert: Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 22)

Analysis: The Washington Commanders have taken a unique approach to their quarterback search, involving many voices, including former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers and minority owner Magic Johnson, among others. The prevailing belief for weeks has been that the coaching staff, including coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, are most enthusiastic about Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 22)

Analysis: Daniels has drawn comparisons to Lamar Jackson with his effortless big-play running and dangerous deep arm. That should also put him in the same vein as 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, who Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was hired to help succeed right away with the Cardinals.

Expert: Joseph Acosta, SB Nation

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (April 22)