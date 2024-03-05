 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

Mar 05, 2024 at 09:45 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Mock_Draft_Madness021324

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2024 campaign.

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 4)

Analysis: Maye has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football over the past two seasons, producing 80 big-time throws and just 26 turnover-worthy plays since the start of the 2022 season.

The Commanders did the right thing by seeing what they had in Sam Howell, but Drake Maye gives them a better chance at finding a franchise signal-caller.

Expert: Joseph Acosta, SB Nation

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 5)

Analysis: N/A

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 4)

Analysis:Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, did mention "how cool the whole staff was" during his session with the club, among the few things he did in Indy. Still, his decision-making (40 TD passes, 4 INTs last season), accuracy, touch, processing speed and eye-popping ability to run (2,019 yards, 22 TDs over past two seasons) make him a truly tantalizing prospect. He must learn to avoid big hits -- ask Robert Griffin III how that goes in the nation's capital – but Daniels could be a big hit in OC Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 5)

Analysis:It's widely known that Washington will select a QB if it stays put at No. 2, but which one? I elected to go with Maye, as his prior experience in an Air Raid-style offense, his 6-foot-4, 223-pound size and ability to drive the ball downfield gives him the edge over LSU's Jayden Daniels. The learning curve might not be as steep for him in Kliff Kingsbury's offense, and there is a lot of upside here with him throwing to receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 4)

Analysis: Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had success with Johnny Manziel in college and then handpicked Kyler Murray at Arizona. I see the Commanders giving the coach another dual-threat quarterback in Daniels.

Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 5)

Analysis: Maye primarily wins as an aggressive pocket passer, showcasing both high-level pocket management and a fearless trigger. The 21-year-old also excels at throwing down the field and into tight windows, which fits well with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson as his wide receiver.

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 5)

Analysis: The Commanders could be thinking about Drake Maye, too, of course, but having Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator makes it more likely they will lean to more dynamic running QB in Daniels. He still has a big-play arm on top of how he can take over games with his legs. After skipping the combine, Daniels can confirm his top-two status with a strong pro day on March 27.

Expert: Nick Simon, DraftKings

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 4)

Analysis: N/A

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 4)

Analysis: Like Williams, Jayden Daniels didn't test at the NFL Combine either. There was no reason to do so because his stock couldn't get much higher. In this mock, Daniels goes ahead of Drake Maye as the Washington Commanders search for a quarterback who can make plays with his arm and legs.

Expert: Sam Farmer, Yahoo Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 4)

Analysis: Hard to pass on a quarterback when you need one as badly as the Commanders. Good fit for Kliff Kingsbury's system.

Expert: Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 3)

Analysis: N/A

Related Content

news

Free agency preview | Offensive line

In anticipation of free agency opening on March 13 at 4 p.m., Commanders.com is going to look at some of the top players available at each position. Next up is the offensive line. 
news

Free agency preview | Running back

In anticipation of free agency opening on March 13 at 4 p.m., Commanders.com is going to look at some of the top players available at each position. We'll start off at running back, which is one of the most stacked positions when it comes to veteran talent. 
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports' Josh Edwards thinks Washington should take with its first three picks

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. After focusing specifically on North Carolina's Drake Maye last week, we're expanding to the first two rounds and looking at who CBS Sports' Josh Edwards has Washington taking at Nos. 2, 36 and 40.
news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping the action in Indy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 4, 2024.
news

Combine notebook | The one advantage Jackson Powers-Johnson has over the rest of the O-Line prospects

The 2024 scouting combine is reaching its conclusion, and offensive linemen, kickers and special teams players are up next in the pecking order for media availability. 
news

Combine notebook | Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs address the media

Day 3 of the NFL scouting combine is upon us, and it's a big one. Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers all spoke to the media, so let's not waste any more time and dive into their press conferences. 
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, T Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Friday.
news

'We're not gonna be for everyone': Quinn, Peters looking for right players to build Commanders' new era

General manager Adam Peters and Dan Quinn to rebu...recalibrate the Commanders from a team that finished 4-13 in 2023 into a playoff contender. To do that, they need to get the right people on the roster. Finding athletes that fit their schemes is part of that, but to Quinn and Peters, getting the right culture fits carries just as much weight. 
news

Combine notebook | Brock Bowers is a 'do-it-all' guy; Kool-Aid McKinstry wants to dominate man coverage

Day 1 of media availability focused on linebackers and defensive linemen, and Day 2 featured defensive backs and tight ends. Let's look at some notes and quotes from this morning. 
news

Marlon White wants to preserve Black history, legacy as art collector

This Black History Month Commanders.com is passing the page to local Black business owners to talk a little bit about their story in their words.
news

Five things to know about special teams coordinator Larry Izzo

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is special teams coordinator Larry Izzo. 
Advertising