Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2024 campaign.

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 4)

Analysis: Maye has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football over the past two seasons, producing 80 big-time throws and just 26 turnover-worthy plays since the start of the 2022 season.

The Commanders did the right thing by seeing what they had in Sam Howell, but Drake Maye gives them a better chance at finding a franchise signal-caller.

Expert: Joseph Acosta, SB Nation

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 5)

Analysis: N/A

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 4)

Analysis:Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, did mention "how cool the whole staff was" during his session with the club, among the few things he did in Indy. Still, his decision-making (40 TD passes, 4 INTs last season), accuracy, touch, processing speed and eye-popping ability to run (2,019 yards, 22 TDs over past two seasons) make him a truly tantalizing prospect. He must learn to avoid big hits -- ask Robert Griffin III how that goes in the nation's capital – but Daniels could be a big hit in OC Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 5)

Analysis:It's widely known that Washington will select a QB if it stays put at No. 2, but which one? I elected to go with Maye, as his prior experience in an Air Raid-style offense, his 6-foot-4, 223-pound size and ability to drive the ball downfield gives him the edge over LSU's Jayden Daniels. The learning curve might not be as steep for him in Kliff Kingsbury's offense, and there is a lot of upside here with him throwing to receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 4)

Analysis: Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had success with Johnny Manziel in college and then handpicked Kyler Murray at Arizona. I see the Commanders giving the coach another dual-threat quarterback in Daniels.

Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 5)

Analysis: Maye primarily wins as an aggressive pocket passer, showcasing both high-level pocket management and a fearless trigger. The 21-year-old also excels at throwing down the field and into tight windows, which fits well with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson as his wide receiver.

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 5)

Analysis: The Commanders could be thinking about Drake Maye, too, of course, but having Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator makes it more likely they will lean to more dynamic running QB in Daniels. He still has a big-play arm on top of how he can take over games with his legs. After skipping the combine, Daniels can confirm his top-two status with a strong pro day on March 27.

Expert: Nick Simon, DraftKings

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 4)

Analysis: N/A

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 4)

Analysis: Like Williams, Jayden Daniels didn't test at the NFL Combine either. There was no reason to do so because his stock couldn't get much higher. In this mock, Daniels goes ahead of Drake Maye as the Washington Commanders search for a quarterback who can make plays with his arm and legs.

Expert: Sam Farmer, Yahoo Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 4)

Analysis: Hard to pass on a quarterback when you need one as badly as the Commanders. Good fit for Kliff Kingsbury's system.

Expert: Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 3)