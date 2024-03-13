 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

Mar 13, 2024 at 11:01 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Mock_Draft_Madness021324

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2024 campaign.

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 12)

Analysis: It's new regime in Washington. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn look to kick off their franchise-altering draft class that includes six of the first 102 picks with their face-of-the-franchise QB. Maye was the only FBS player with 7,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the past two seasons. Maye also said at his combine presser that it didn't seem like the Bears were very familiar with who he was. Maye will be here at number two.

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 12)

Analysis: What once looked like a relatively straightforward pick now serves as the first inflection points of this year's draft, as there could be a great debate between Daniels and Drake Maye here. For now, let's entertain the possibility that the Commanders go with Daniels. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner's knack for operating as a cool distributor from the pocket and an electric running threat outside of it makes him a fascinating potential fit for new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Expert: Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 13)

Analysis: The Commanders have a fantastic problem on their hands, having to choose between Daniels and Drake Maye. They really can't go wrong in terms of talent and upside, but it wouldn't be surprising if Daniels's game-breaking speed and big-play ability as a runner tipped the scales in his favor.

Expert: David Helman and Carmen Vitali, FOX Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 13)

Analysis: All the draft-season whispers are trying to push Drake Maye down the board, and I'm telling you right now, I don't buy it. Maye is not a perfect prospect, but his combination of arm talent, athleticism and audacity is too intriguing to pass up. The Commanders spent the first day of free agency building up their roster, and Washington may be a favorable landing spot for Maye.

Expert: Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 10)

Analysis: The Commanders need an upgrade at QB, among other position groups. With a pick this high, go grab a game-changing talent. Jayden Daniels is the best pure athlete at the QB position. With the combination of deep passing accuracy and elite speed, Daniels can take this offense to new heights.

Expert: Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team

Selection:UNC QB Drake Maye (March 11)

Analysis: Another rumor coming out of the combine is Jayden Daniels overtaking Drake Maye as QB2. I don't buy it. The Washington Commanders made the mistake of passing on Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft. They should avoid making a similar mistake again by passing on a big-armed, physical, athletic quarterback -- Maye.

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Selection:LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 11)

Analysis: I've often seen Jayden Daniels compared to Lamar Jackson, but I see him more as a skinnier Justin Fields. He's too quick to leave the pocket sometimes and is more comfortable working to the edge than the middle of the field. Also, did you know that Daniels is only 20 months younger than Fields?

Related Content

news

Three position groups Washington could still address in free agency 

However, there are some positions they haven't addressed...yet. Though most of the action has come and gone since Monday, free agency is a long process with several solid players still out there. So, let's dive into some of the spots Washington could still add talent to over the coming days. 
news

Keeping track of the 2024 Pro Day schedule

We're about six weeks away from the NFL Draft starting in Detroit on April 25, and while the scouting combine has come and gone, prospects aren't done trying to convince teams to draft them.
news

Wake Up Washington | New league year, new vision

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
news

Zach Ertz calls Kliff Kingsbury 'one of the best offensive minds that I've been around'

Ertz didn't spend much time with Kingsbury when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, but the 21 games he played in Kingsbury's system left a lasting impression on him. It's not necessarily about the concepts -- most NFL offenses are drastically different from one another -- but the way he incorporates his players appealed to Ertz in a way that he had not experienced before.
news

Five things to know about Zach Ertz

The Washington Commanders have begun retooling their roster, and they started things off by signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the team, presented by Paycor.
news

Commanders sign Zach Ertz

Ertz (6-5, 250) is a 12-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Philadelphia Eagles as a second-round draft pick (35th overall) in 2013. In his career, Ertz has appeared in 151 games with 113 starts with 709 receptions for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.
news

Full list of Commanders pending free agents

We're days aways from the new league year beginning in the NFL, and there's going to be plenty of action between now and March 13. Here's a list of all the team's players who are set to hit the open market in two days.
news

Wake Up Washington | Get ready for 'legal tampering'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 11, 2024.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who ESPN's Jordan Reid thinks Washington should take in his 2-round mock draft

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player, or players, would fit with Washington. This week, we're looking at a mock draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid, who had the Commanders addressing multiple needs with their first- and second-round picks. 
news

Free agency preview | Cornerback

Commanders.com is going to look at some of the top players set to become available at each position. Next up are the cornerbacks. 
news

Five things to know about senior defensive assistant John Pagano

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com has spent the past few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. We'll wrap things up with senior defensive assistant John Pagano.
Advertising