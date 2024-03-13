Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 12)

Analysis: It's new regime in Washington. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn look to kick off their franchise-altering draft class that includes six of the first 102 picks with their face-of-the-franchise QB. Maye was the only FBS player with 7,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the past two seasons. Maye also said at his combine presser that it didn't seem like the Bears were very familiar with who he was. Maye will be here at number two.

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 12)

Analysis: What once looked like a relatively straightforward pick now serves as the first inflection points of this year's draft, as there could be a great debate between Daniels and Drake Maye here. For now, let's entertain the possibility that the Commanders go with Daniels. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner's knack for operating as a cool distributor from the pocket and an electric running threat outside of it makes him a fascinating potential fit for new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Expert: Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 13)

Analysis: The Commanders have a fantastic problem on their hands, having to choose between Daniels and Drake Maye. They really can't go wrong in terms of talent and upside, but it wouldn't be surprising if Daniels's game-breaking speed and big-play ability as a runner tipped the scales in his favor.

Expert: David Helman and Carmen Vitali, FOX Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 13)

Analysis: All the draft-season whispers are trying to push Drake Maye down the board, and I'm telling you right now, I don't buy it. Maye is not a perfect prospect, but his combination of arm talent, athleticism and audacity is too intriguing to pass up. The Commanders spent the first day of free agency building up their roster, and Washington may be a favorable landing spot for Maye.

Expert: Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 10)

Analysis: The Commanders need an upgrade at QB, among other position groups. With a pick this high, go grab a game-changing talent. Jayden Daniels is the best pure athlete at the QB position. With the combination of deep passing accuracy and elite speed, Daniels can take this offense to new heights.

Expert: Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team

Selection:UNC QB Drake Maye (March 11)

Analysis: Another rumor coming out of the combine is Jayden Daniels overtaking Drake Maye as QB2. I don't buy it. The Washington Commanders made the mistake of passing on Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft. They should avoid making a similar mistake again by passing on a big-armed, physical, athletic quarterback -- Maye.

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Selection:LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 11)