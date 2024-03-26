 Skip to main content
Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

Mar 26, 2024 at 10:44 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 26)

Analysis: Maye has ideal size at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds and shows really good pocket movement. He can make all the throws and has a good release, executing with accuracy and anticipation. I was impressed with what he was able to accomplish last season after losing receiver Josh Downs to the NFL, throwing for 3,608 yards. His traits remind me of Justin Herbert. And giving Maye an offense that has Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. should help him be productive in Year 1.

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 26)

Analysis: The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild.

Expert: Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 24)

Analysis: The Commanders have been pretty tight-lipped about which passer they prefer at the top of the draft, so I'm going to go with a fit I love. Jayden Daniels' glow-up has been enjoyable to watch. Daniels dazzles with his feet, but his arm is nothing to sneeze at. Daniels' downfield ability is a perfect fit for this offense.

Expert: Jeff Risdon, USA Today

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 25)

Analysis: The Commanders seemed poised to land the commander of the LSU offense and Heisman Trophy winner with the second pick.

Expert: Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 25)

Analysis: In 2021 and 2022, Maye's first two college seasons, his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was current Wisconsin Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo, a disciple of the Air Raid offense. New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury won't bring a full-scale Air Raid scheme to Washington, as he didn't with the Arizona Cardinals while head coach, but he will incorporate a lot of five=wide alignments and let Drake Maye run and gun with a talented wide receiver duo to continue building around.

Expert: Eric Galko, CBS Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 24)

Analysis: The Commanders have run a detailed, patient process, and with a new owner, that's to be expected. Jayden Daniels is potentially the better fit for Kliff Kingsbury's offense over Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

Expert: Chris McDonald, Nate Tice

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 21)

Analysis: There is a LOT of smoke about Jayden Daniels ending up at this No. 2 selection, but I'm holding firm that Maye, who is my 1A to Williams' 1B, will be the second player off the board. Size, arm talent, athleticism, creativity, Maye has it all, with a more advanced mental side to his game that makes him so much more than an unaimed Howitzer and makes me think he'll hit the ground faster at the next level than people expect.

Expert: Adam Caplan, Pro Football Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 25)

Analysis: 

Jayden Daniels is one of the quarterbacks many in the scouting world started to become higher on the more they watched his tape this offseason.

Some NFL teams will be concerned with his lack of weight, but in the end, he's a very talented passer, and from talking to coaching sources, he also fits the mobile type of quarterback that OC Kliff Kingsbury covets.

