Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

Apr 02, 2024 at 10:05 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 31)

Analysis: The Commanders appear to be another team all on board with taking a rookie QB and have a good set of weapons to support that player's success. With this pick, the Commanders select Drake Maye, a quarterback who has proven he can be a high-volume passer who should fit in well with Kliff Kingsbury's scheme.

Expert: Bleacher Report scouting department

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 1)

Analysis: 

The Washington Commanders are going to take a quarterback with the second overall pick.

Which one will they take once Caleb Williams is off the board? It may very well be a tossup with LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye both making a strong case to be the choice.

In this instance, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner gets the nod to play in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

"Daniels brings two game-changing traits: athleticism and deep ball accuracy," Klassen said. "Those two traits alone will give any Daniels offense an instant boost in explosive ability.

Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Selection: Michigan QB JJ McCarthy (March 29)

Analysis: A week ago, I went on DC radio and relayed how people around the league (not affiliated with the Commanders) thought Jayden Daniels might have a better shot of being the second pick than Drake Maye. Now I am pivoting again. The groundswell of McCarthy-to-Washington rumors has only grown in recent days. It won't surprise me if J.J. ends up being the culture changer GM Adam Peters is seeking.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 2)

Analysis: I like Jayden Daniels more than Drake Maye -- and I'd take him here. But Washington may feel differently; whatever happens, it has to take a QB.

Expert: Rob Rang, FOX Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (April 1)

Analysis: It might seem silly for the Commanders to trade away one former Tar Heel quarterback (Sam Howell), only to draft another one, but Maye's upside justifies the move. Prototypically built, athletic and already well-versed in the Air Raid scheme new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is installing, Maye is a logical fit in Washington.

Expert: Arjun Menon, Pro Football Focus

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 1)

Analysis: Daniels is the favorite to be selected No. 2 overall at most sportsbooks. While this could change before the draft, the markets seem to think he will be new general manager Adam Peters' first draft pick in Washington. It is worth noting that Peters was part of the 49ers contingent that led everyone to believe Mac Jones would be the third overall pick in 2021, and they ended up with Trey Lance. So, a player like Drake Maye could still be the pick.

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 2)

Analysis: Washington has rarely gotten the QB position right over the past few decades, but that could change by selecting the Heisman Trophy winner.

Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 28)

Analysis: 

There are plenty of reasons for the Commanders to choose LSU QB Jayden Daniels here, but Maye's ability to throw downfield will appeal to new GM Adam Peters.

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (April 2)

Analysis: 

The Commanders are doing well to mask their QB of choice with this pick, but Maye has been the No. 2 option behind Williams since early in the process with little more to prove regarding his arm, accuracy, and athleticism.

