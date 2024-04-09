Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 8.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: Michigan QB JJ McCarthy (April 9) *Projected trade with Raiders)

Analysis: Peters comes from San Francisco and has watched QB Brock Purdy elevate the Niners. McCarthy has some similarities but with far more impressive physical skills than what you'd expect from a "Mr. Irrelevant." Given what's in place in Washington from a receiver standpoint and what Peters could add to the O-line and elsewhere by making such a move could put McCarthy back in a familiar position – managing a talented team while growing into a player who can carry one.

Expert: Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (April 8)

Analysis: The draft really starts at No. 2, where it seems to be a toss-up between Maye and Jayden Daniels for the Commanders. Maye gets the nod here for having considerably more arm talent than Daniels and having two years of 90.0-plus PFF grades, whereas Daniels has only one.

Expert: Chris Trepasso, CBS Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 8)

Analysis: Daniels is a dynamic athlete with amazing touch from in the pocket. On paper, he should jell perfectly with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Expert: Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 9)

Analysis: Daniels is a dynamic athlete with amazing touch from in the pocket. On paper, he should jell perfectly with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. The belief here is Washington will go with the next-best signal caller available after Williams goes to the Bears. Daniels finished with 3,812 yards passing this season and 40 touchdowns to go along with 1,134 yards on the ground and 10 scores.

Expert: Clarence E. Hill Jr., Yahoo Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 8)

Analysis: It is either Drake Maye or Daniels. Daniels is the one that's scares defenses.

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 5)

Analysis: During Daniels' pro day, it was obvious he had been working on his pocket-movement skills. He'll be very effective in Kliff Kingsbury's offense if he's able to add improved footwork to his whip of an arm and elusive running skills.

Expert: Damian Parson, The Draft Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 7)

Analysis: The Commanders need a difference-maker at the QB position that they haven't had in quite some time. Jayden Daniels' accuracy and elite athleticism give Washington what they need.

Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (April 9)

Analysis: It's a new regime in Washington. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn look to kick off their franchise-altering draft class that includes six of the first 102 picks with their face-of-the-franchise QB. Maye was the only FBS player with 7,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the past two seasons. Maye also said at his combine presser that it didn't seem like the Bears were very familiar with who he was. Maye will be here at number two, and given his age and eye-popping throws on tape, he should be the pick.

Expert: Nick Wright, FOX Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 8)

Analysis: N/A

Expert: Diante Lee, The 33rd Team

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 8)