Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 9.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (April 16)

Analysis: The Commanders go with Maye because of his athleticism, size, and arm talent. He's looked like an early first-round pick for the last two years at North Carolina.

Expert: Peter Schrager, NFL Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 16)

Analysis: After skipping measurements in Indianapolis, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner pleasantly surprised many folks at LSU's pro day by weighing in at a pretty robust 210 pounds. As of today, I think Daniels is the pick at No. 2.

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 15)

Analysis: It's a long way away from a consensus, but Daniels is hard to shake as the Commanders' potential target at No. 2. The Heisman Trophy winner's command from the pocket and ability to rip off big gains as a runner will be attractive features to whichever team drafts him. And while it would be a misnomer to call any quarterbacks "safe" picks, Daniels stands above the competition for this slot in his readiness to serve as an offensive engine from Day 1.

Expert: Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 15)

Analysis: The Commanders can land their quarterback of the present and future here with Daniels, the most dynamic dual-threat signal-caller the draft has seen in a while. Daniels' calm demeanor in LSU's biggest moments last season gives me confidence he will make a smoother transition to the NFL than most rookie passers.

Expert: Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (April 16)

Analysis: Sam Howell did some nice things in spots, but Washington shipped him to the Seattle Seahawks in a trade that leaves the Commanders without a franchise quarterback. The Commanders have their pick of UNC's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels in this spot — unless Michigan's JJ McCarthy is a surprise. Maye is one of the career record holders for the Tar Heels after throwing for more than 8,000 yards and finishing with 63 touchdown passes. Most analysts believe he's a sure-fire, top-five selection despite choosing not to throw or participate in on-field drills at the combine — like Williams and Daniels.

Expert: Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

Selection: Michigan QB JJ McCarthy (April 15)

Analysis: From the very outset of the draft process, there has been talk that the NFL likes J.J. McCarthy more than the public or the media. In a year where all of the prospects outside of Williams have their concerns, I'll buy that smoke and say Washington grabs the guy with NFL tape.

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 15)

Analysis: There is still no consensus on what the Washington Commanders will do at No. 2, but Jayden Daniels is the pick that makes the most sense. Dan Quinn knows how difficult it is to stop dual-threat quarterbacks, and no player has created more explosive plays than Daniels during the 2023 season.

Expert: Mike Fanelli, Fantasy Pros

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 15)

Analysis: The Commanders will consider all three of the top quarterbacks not named Caleb Williams with this pick. However, Daniels is the betting favorite and likely pick by Washington.

Expert: Saivion Mixson, Sporting News

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 15)

Analysis: With the explosiveness factor he brings, the Washington Commanders, especially offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, couldn't resist taking LSU's Jayden Daniels. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson could find themselves having a lot of fun, especially down the field, with Daniels and his deep ball.

Expert: Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (April 15)