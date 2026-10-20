Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

"Washington-San Francisco Tuesday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the San Francisco 49ers 23 -17 on Monday night.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Offense
- QB Jayden Daniels completed 29 -of-40 passes for 300 yards and two passing touchdowns.
- Daniels surpassed 5,500 career passing yards.
- This was the first time Daniels has surpassed 200 passing yards since Week 6 of the 2025 season.
- Daniels threw for at least 300 passing yards for the first time since Week 8 of the 2024season. It was his first 300 passing yard game of the season and second of his career.
- Daniels threw for 300 passing yards and two passing touchdowns for the first time in his career.
- Daniels is the first Washington quarterback to throw for 300 -plus yards on a Monday night since Case Keenum in 2019.
- Daniels is the first Washington quarterback since Kirk Cousins to throw for multiple touchdowns in three or more Monday night games.
- WR Treylon Burks caught four passes for 66 yards, the most he has had in a single game since Week 17 of the 2022 season.
- WR Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
- Diggs caught his fourth touchdown reception of the season in the third quarter. Diggs has now matched his touchdown total from last season.
- This was Diggs' second consecutive season with at least four receiving touchdowns. This is the first time Diggs has had consecutive seasons with at least four receiving touchdowns since the 2022 -23 seasons.
- Diggs surpassed 11,700 career receiving yards. He is the fourth active wide receiver in the league to surpass that mark.
- TE Chig Okonkwo had seven receptions for 69 yards. Okonkwo's 69 receiving yards in this game were the most he's had in a single game since Week 12 of 2024 (70).
- Okonkwo's seven receptions were the third most he has recorded in a single game in his career.
- Okonkwo's 69 receiving yards were the most by a Washington tight end in a Monday night game since Vernon Davis in 2017 (Logan Thomas ha d 98 yards against Pittsburgh in 2020 but the game was not a Monday Nig ht Football game and kicked off at 5 pm ET on FOX).
- RB Rachaad White rushed for 27 yards and caught four passes for 30 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Defense
- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson registered four total tackles and one forced fumble.
- Chaisson forced a fumble in the second quarter. It was his second forced fumble of the season and fifth of his career.
- Chaisson has forced a fumble in back -to-back games for the first time in his career.
- LB Frankie Luvu had eight total tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
- Luvu recovered Chaisson's forced fumble in the second quarter. It was Luvu's sixth career fumble recovery and his first of the season.
- This was the first game in Luvu's career that he recorded a fumble recovery and a pass defensed in the same game.
- OLB Odafe Oweh recorded three total tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss.
- LB Sonny Styles led the team with 13 total tackles and one pass defensed.
- Styles' four passes defensed this season were the most by a Washington rookie since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011 (4).
- Styles recorded double digit tackles in back -to-back games for the first time in his career.
- Styles recorded a pass defensed in back -to-back games for the first time in his career.
- DT Shy Tuttle tallied three total tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss.
- Tuttle recorded his first full sack since Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Special Teams
- K Drew Stevens made one field goal and connected on two extra point attempts.
- Stevens made a 51 -yard field goal in the first quarter.
- Stevens has made three 50-plus yard field goals, which was the most field goals of 50-plus yards made by a Washington player in their rookie season ever in franchise history.
Snap counts
Offense (67 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Brandon Coleman
|67
|100
|Chris Paul
|67
|100
|Josh Conerly
|67
|100
|Lucas Patrick
|67
|100
|Jayden Daniels
|67
|100
|Sam Cosmi
|65
|97
|Chig Okonkwo
|51
|76
|Rachaad White
|46
|69
|Antonio Williams
|45
|67
|Stefon Diggs
|41
|61
|Treylon Burks
|37
|55
|Dyami Brown
|33
|49
|John Bates
|25
|37
|Ben Sinnott
|18
|27
|Jeremy McNichols
|12
|18
|Luke McCaffrey
|8
|12
|Austin Ekeler
|7
|10
|Terry McLaurin
|7
|10
|Colson Yankoff
|5
|7
|Nick Allegretti
|2
|3
Defense (62 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Amik Robertson
|62
|100
|Frankie Luvu
|61
|98
|Nick Cross
|55
|89
|Sonny Styles
|53
|85
|Daron Payne
|53
|85
|Jeremy Reaves
|51
|82
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|45
|73
|Rasul Douglas
|36
|58
|Trey Amos
|36
|58
|Dorance Armstrong
|33
|53
|Deatrich Wise
|33
|53
|Odafe Oweh
|33
|53
|Shy Tuttle
|28
|45
|Javon Kinlaw
|27
|44
|Tim Settle
|25
|40
|Quan Martin
|18
|29
|Kain Medrano
|13
|21
|Joshua Josephs
|13
|21
|Mike Sainristil
|7
|11