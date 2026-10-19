Commanders activate Amos, Magee, McNichols; place Croskey-Merritt, Jean-Baptiste to IR list

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders have activated the following players from the Reserve/Injured List:
- CB Trey Amos
- LB Jordan Magee
- RB Jeremy McNichols
The Washington Commanders have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:
- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
- OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste
The Washington Commanders have released the following player:
- LB Austin Keys
The Washington Commanders have elevated the following player from the practice squad:
- OLB T.J. Maguranyanga
CB Trey Amos (Ankle), LB Jordan Magee (Hamstring) and RB Jeremy McNichols (Quad) have all been upgraded from questionable and removed from the injury report.