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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders activate Amos, Magee, McNichols; place Croskey-Merritt, Jean-Baptiste to IR list

Oct 19, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders have activated the following players from the Reserve/Injured List:

  • CB Trey Amos
  • LB Jordan Magee
  • RB Jeremy McNichols

The Washington Commanders have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
  • OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste

The Washington Commanders have released the following player:

  • LB Austin Keys

The Washington Commanders have elevated the following player from the practice squad:

  • OLB T.J. Maguranyanga

CB Trey Amos (Ankle), LB Jordan Magee (Hamstring) and RB Jeremy McNichols (Quad) have all been upgraded from questionable and removed from the injury report.

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