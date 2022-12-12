Commanders activate Carson Wentz, place Tyler Larsen on IR

The Washington Commanders have placed center Tyler Larsen on the Injured/Reserve list and activated quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz was placed on IR after fracturing his finger against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Wentz sustained the injury during the game but stayed in to help Washington secure a 12-7 win over the Bears.

Wentz underwent successful surgery on his throwing hand and began rehab immediately. He spent the following five weeks staying in shape, and after he was designated to return to practice shortly after being cleared to throw.

Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Wentz will serve as the primary backup for Taylor Heinicke.

"He's been excellent. He really has," Rivera said. "He's been a true pro. When he first came back, he got behind Taylor right away, got behind Sam [Howell] really helped out in the meetings. He's still very engaged, asking the types of questions that you should ask, and if they aren't asked, he'll ask them. You watch him talking to receivers about their routes, talk to running backs about their angles, talk to the offensive line. He has done a heck of a job being part of it."

Larsen, who started the 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, suffered a knee injury during the Commanders' Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Larsen brought stability to the offensive line once he returned to the starting lineup in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.