Commanders activate TE Logan Thomas off PUP list amid multiple roster moves

Logan Thomas is back.

The Washington Commanders activated their No. 1 tight end off the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday morning, meaning he is cleared to return to practice as early as today.

Thomas, who made 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, appeared in six games while battling injuries during his second year with the team. He was ruled out for the remaining five games after suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Commanders placed Thomas on the PUP list ahead of training camp with the hope that he would return to the roster at some point soon. Thomas did not want to put a timetable on his return, but he was optimistic about his progress.

"The knee's doing good," Thomas said. "I'm thankful it's gone the way it has. The Lord has blessed me with decent recovery skills."

Thomas added that he would like to be ready for Week 1, but he wasn't going to put himself, saying that he would come back when his body is ready. Now, it seems like that is the case.

"Every day is a mental grind," Thomas said. "It's more mental than it is physical. Some days get monotonous. It's the same thing over and over and over again. You know you're getting better, but you want it happen right now."

The Commanders have also made several other roster moves, particularly at the tight end position. They have claimed Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams and signed former Ohio State Buckeye Jake Hausmann.