Commanders agree to terms with 12 undrafted free agents

May 01, 2023 at 02:36 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with the following college free agents:

  • WR Kazmeir Allen
  • WR Zion Bowens
  • OL Mason Brooks
  • QB Tim DeMorat
  • S Xavier Henderson
  • DE Joshua Pryor
  • WR Jalen Sample
  • S Kendall Smith
  • CB DJ Stirgus
  • WR Mitchell Tinsley
  • WR Brycen Tremayne
  • CB Nick Whiteside

The players will not officially sign with the team until they pass their physicals on May 11.

