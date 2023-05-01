Commanders agree to terms with 12 undrafted free agents

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster move:
The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with the following college free agents:
- WR Kazmeir Allen
- WR Zion Bowens
- OL Mason Brooks
- QB Tim DeMorat
- S Xavier Henderson
- DE Joshua Pryor
- WR Jalen Sample
- S Kendall Smith
- CB DJ Stirgus
- WR Mitchell Tinsley
- WR Brycen Tremayne
- CB Nick Whiteside
The players will not officially sign with the team until they pass their physicals on May 11.