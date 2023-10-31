Commanders trade DE Montez Sweat to Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders announced that they have traded defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, pending a physical.
The Commanders will receive a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Sweat.
Sweat was drafted by the Commanders with the 26th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 67 games with as many starts. He recorded 197 tackles (120 solo) with 47 tackles for loss and 85 quarterback hits to go with nine forced fumbles. Sweat also recorded an interception for a touchdown and 11 career pass breakups.
Sweat ends his career in Washington 16th in franchise history with 35.5 sacks.