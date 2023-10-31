News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders trade DE Montez Sweat to Chicago Bears

Oct 31, 2023 at 04:02 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

MicrosoftTeams-image (1)

The Washington Commanders announced that they have traded defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears, pending a physical.

The Commanders will receive a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Sweat.

Sweat was drafted by the Commanders with the 26th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 67 games with as many starts. He recorded 197 tackles (120 solo) with 47 tackles for loss and 85 quarterback hits to go with nine forced fumbles. Sweat also recorded an interception for a touchdown and 11 career pass breakups.

Sweat ends his career in Washington 16th in franchise history with 35.5 sacks.

Related Content

news

Sam Howell continues to take encouraging steps in long-term development

Howell still has a long way to go in his professional career. But through all the growing pains, there have been glimpses of a bright future. 
news

Notes & Quotes | Rivera praises Howell's decision making, views performance as reason for optimism

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera answered questions about Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and the trade deadline during his Monday press conference. Here are some notes and quotes from his time with media members. 
news

Washington Commanders announce month-long Salute to Service programming paying tribute to the National Capital Region's service members

The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Month.
news

Players take accountability for missed opportunities vs. Eagles

The lack of execution for four quarters was at its most blatant on Sunday, when the Commanders had multiple opportunities to keep the pressure on an Eagles team they were close to beating at the start of the month. 
news

Commanders put all their focus on Philadelphia 

It was just four weeks ago when the Washington Commanders traveled to Lincoln Financial Field for a neck-and-neck NFC East overtime nail-biter that resulted in an Eagles 34-31 overtime win. Today, they face off against the NFC East opponent once again in a vying attempt to add a win to their record and show their capability of growing game to game.
news

Media roundup | Commanders players reflect on Week 8

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media after their 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some highlights from their press conferences.
news

Wake Up Washington | Highlights and reflections from Week 8

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Eagles

The Washington Commanders dropped their fifth game in six weeks with a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by Maryland Lottery.
news

Instant Analysis | Commanders make costly mistakes in loss to Eagles

The up-and-down streak continues for the Commanders as they look better in a loss to the Eagles but still can't put together a complete game.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles Inactives | Week 8

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Advertising