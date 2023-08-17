News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce 2023 home jersey schedule

Aug 17, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders' 2023 season is almost here. Get your tickets to the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the Commanders' home games, HERE.

The Washington Commanders are beginning a new era in the franchise's history. Now, we know which jerseys to expect for all of their home games in the historic 2023 season.

The Commanders will begin the season wearing their white jerseys against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. You can secure your seat for the home opener, HERE. Washington will wear its white uniforms two other times at home: the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and the 2023 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders will wear their primary Burgundy home jerseys five times at home, starting with their preseason matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The first time they will wear the burgundy jerseys in the regular season comes in Week 3, when they host the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

The Commanders will also wear their alternate black uniforms twice this season. Their first time donning the military-themed uniforms will be in Week 5, when they host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The second matchup wearing the jersey will be in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

Here is the full home jersey schedule:

PHOTOS | Media Day 2023

Check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders Media Day. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

Burgundy jerseys

  • Preseason Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills
  • Week 8: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 13: vs. Miami Dolphins
  • Week 17: vs. San Francisco 49ers

White jerseys

  • Preseason Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Black jerseys

  • Week 5: vs. Chicago Bears
  • Week 11: vs. New York Giants

news

Washington Commanders, Anheuser-Busch kick off new partnership as team's exclusive beer partner

The Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL deepens its ties with the Washington fanbase and celebrates start of season with Commanders Season Kickoff Party.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 17 | DBs stand out in final practice with Ravens

The Washington Commanders are finished with their two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. Let's take a look at some of the top observations from Day 17. 
news

Washington Commanders and Verizon announce first corporate partnership under new team ownership 

Verizon named "Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders" to provide technology solutions at FedExField for fans, players, and coaches.
news

Wake Up Washington | UDFA Mitchell Tinsley earns his way into spotlight

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
news

McLaurin's connection with Howell has 'definitely' taken step forward

Howell is the 10th player to throw passes to McLaurin in his career, and their relationship is still growing as Howell tries to earn the role of Washington's Week 1 starter for the 2023 season.
news

Daron Payne | 'It feels like game speed to me'

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne addressed the media after practice on Aug. 15. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Terry McLaurin | 'I love competing, man'

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin addressed the media after practice on Aug. 15. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 16 | Commanders look sharp in first joint practice with Ravens

The Washington Commanders began their first of two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens at Owings Mills, Maryland. Here are some of the top observations from Day 16 of training camp.
news

Ron Rivera | 'We need guys like that to get vertical and get into the quarterback'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 15. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Ron Rivera | 'We got a couple guys that are nice size receivers that run well, very good on special teams'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 14. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 15 | Montez Sweat has 'great explosion, play speed and quickness'

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their final practice before they head to Owings Mills, Maryland, for their joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens. Here are some of the top observations from Day 15. 
