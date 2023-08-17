Commanders announce 2023 home jersey schedule

The Washington Commanders' 2023 season is almost here. Get your tickets to the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the Commanders' home games, HERE.

The Washington Commanders are beginning a new era in the franchise's history. Now, we know which jerseys to expect for all of their home games in the historic 2023 season.

The Commanders will begin the season wearing their white jerseys against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. You can secure your seat for the home opener, HERE. Washington will wear its white uniforms two other times at home: the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and the 2023 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Commanders will wear their primary Burgundy home jerseys five times at home, starting with their preseason matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The first time they will wear the burgundy jerseys in the regular season comes in Week 3, when they host the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

The Commanders will also wear their alternate black uniforms twice this season. Their first time donning the military-themed uniforms will be in Week 5, when they host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The second matchup wearing the jersey will be in Week 11 against the New York Giants.