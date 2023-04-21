News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce Curtis Samuel will wear No. 4 jersey for 2023 season

Apr 21, 2023 at 12:47 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel will be donning a new jersey number in 2023.

Samuel, who has worn the No. 10 for his entire professional career, will be wearing the No. 4 jersey -- the same number he wore at Ohio State -- for his seventh NFL season and third with the Commanders.

The jersey number carries plenty of history for the Commanders wideout. It was the same jersey number he wore with Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, New York, as a running back for the Dutchmen. He was named the New York Daily News Player of the Year for recording 1,047 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. The following season, he improved on those numbers even further with 1,461 yards and 17 scores, which led to him being named the 2013 New York Gatorade Player of the Year.

Samuel was a four-star recruit and the second-best prospect in the state, according to ESPN. He received 13 college offers but chose to play for Ohio State, where he wore the No. 4 jersey once again.

Over the course of his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Samuel was a versatile weapon who could score from almost anywhere on the field. He racked up 2,535 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per touch in that span. He received First Team All-Big Ten and All-American honors for his performance in 2016, and he is the only player in program history to have 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in his career.

