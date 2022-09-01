Commanders announce inductees to 'Greatest Players' list

Peccatiello established himself as one of the franchise's most distinguished coaches for his 13 seasons as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for the Burgundy & Gold. After coaching for the Houston Oilers and Seattle Seahawks, Peccatiello joined Washington's coaching staff in 1981 and helped direct the team to three Super Bowl victories. Peccatiello was named the sole defensive coordinator in 1985, and his defenses had four top 10 finishes in yards allowed, four top 10 finishes in points allowed and five top 10 finishes in takeaways. Peccatiello's defenses also had seven top 10 finishes in rushing yards allowed and four top 10 finishes in rushing touchdowns. His defense were equally proficient against the pass, as the unit ranked in the top 10 three times in yards allowed, four times in passing touchdowns and six times in interceptions. Peccatiello is also proud of leading the defense to 61 takeaways as the team's co-defensive coordinator in 1983.