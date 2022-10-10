News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Bears Week 6 Injury report

Oct 10, 2022 at 06:35 PM
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears have announced their injury reports for the Week 6 matchup.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

PLAYERINJURYMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAYGAME STATUS
Percy ButlerQuadDNP
Sam CosmiFingerDNP
Jahan DotsonHamstringDNP
Jonathan WilliamsKneeDNP
Dyami BrownGroinLimited
Christian HolmesHamstringLimited
David MayoHamstringLimited
Logan ThomasCalfLimited
Carson WentzRight ShoulderLimited
William Jackson IIIBackFull

**The team conducted a walkthrough today. The report is an estimation.

CHICAGO BEARS

PLAYERINJURYMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAYGAME STATUS
Matt AdamsCalfDNP
Dane CruikshankHamstringFull
Jaylon JohnsonQuadFull

**The team conducted a walkthrough today. The report is an estimation.

