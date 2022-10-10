Commanders-Bears Week 6 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears have announced their injury reports for the Week 6 matchup.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|GAME STATUS
|Percy Butler
|Quad
|DNP
|Sam Cosmi
|Finger
|DNP
|Jahan Dotson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jonathan Williams
|Knee
|DNP
|Dyami Brown
|Groin
|Limited
|Christian Holmes
|Hamstring
|Limited
|David Mayo
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Logan Thomas
|Calf
|Limited
|Carson Wentz
|Right Shoulder
|Limited
|William Jackson III
|Back
|Full
**The team conducted a walkthrough today. The report is an estimation.
CHICAGO BEARS
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|GAME STATUS
|Matt Adams
|Calf
|DNP
|Dane Cruikshank
|Hamstring
|Full
|Jaylon Johnson
|Quad
|Full
**The team conducted a walkthrough today. The report is an estimation.