Commanders begin offseason workout program

Apr 18, 2022 at 02:52 PM
The work to prepare for the 2022 season begins now.

The Washington Commanders joined 12 other NFL clubs in kicking off their offseason program on Monday. Players officially reported to the team's home facility, kicking off Phase 1, which is focused on meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab.

This year's offseason program will be drastically different from years past, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to have virtual workouts or participate in smaller groups among other limits. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Washington's players will be able to participate in a much larger capacity.

With Ron Rivera putting so much emphasis on this offseason as well as the third year of his tenure, the head coach has stressed the importance of having as many players attend the voluntary program.

"That's gonna be the truth of the matter is that this offseason is gonna be very important, very vital to what I think is part of the plan," Rivera said. "It's time I think that we see this team start to take that big step forward."

The offseason program encompasses nine weeks, starting with Phase 1 in the first two weeks. Phase 2 allows players to participate in on field drills and covers the next three weeks, while Phase 3 spans the final four weeks, including 10 days of OTAs (Organized Team Activities) that include non-contact drills.

The Commanders' OTA sessions will be May 23-26, May 31-June 2 and June 6-8. This is followed by the veteran minicamp and will take place on June 14-16.

