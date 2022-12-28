News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Browns Week 17 injury report

Dec 28, 2022 at 04:09 PM
The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns have announced their injury reports for the Week 17 matchup.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Jon BosticPectoralDNP
Saahdiq CharlesConcussionDNP
Antonio GibsonFoot/KneeDNP
James Smith-WilliamsConcussionDNP
Chase YoungIllnessDNP
Kamren CurlAnkleLimited
Andrew NorwellShoulderLimited
Benjamin St-JusteAnkleLimited
Shaka ToneyAnkleLimited
Brian RobinsonQuadFull

CLEVELAND BROWNS

PLAYERINJURYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYGAME STATUS
Joel BitonioNIR (Rest)DNP
Amari CooperNIR (Rest)/HipDNP
Myles GarrettNIR (Rest)DNP
Jedrick WillsBackDNP
Jedaveon ClowneyConcussionLimited
John JohnsonThighLimited
Jordan ElliottElbowFull
Kareem HuntShoulderFull
Wyatt TellerAnkleFull
Denzel WardShoulderFull

