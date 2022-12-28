Commanders-Browns Week 17 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns have announced their injury reports for the Week 17 matchup.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jon Bostic
|Pectoral
|DNP
|Saahdiq Charles
|Concussion
|DNP
|Antonio Gibson
|Foot/Knee
|DNP
|James Smith-Williams
|Concussion
|DNP
|Chase Young
|Illness
|DNP
|Kamren Curl
|Ankle
|Limited
|Andrew Norwell
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Ankle
|Limited
|Shaka Toney
|Ankle
|Limited
|Brian Robinson
|Quad
|Full
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|GAME STATUS
|Joel Bitonio
|NIR (Rest)
|DNP
|Amari Cooper
|NIR (Rest)/Hip
|DNP
|Myles Garrett
|NIR (Rest)
|DNP
|Jedrick Wills
|Back
|DNP
|Jedaveon Clowney
|Concussion
|Limited
|John Johnson
|Thigh
|Limited
|Jordan Elliott
|Elbow
|Full
|Kareem Hunt
|Shoulder
|Full
|Wyatt Teller
|Ankle
|Full
|Denzel Ward
|Shoulder
|Full