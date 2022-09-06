Vigen wanted Wentz to fine tune that skill, so he challenged the young quarterback to round out the rest of his game while working on the scout team.

"He had to rely on a more consistent lower body to be able to improve his accuracy," Vigen said. "It was about just being more consistent and really working on his lower body mechanics."

Wentz had a knack for understanding the game, too. He always seemed to be one step ahead of where a normal underclassman was supposed to be, not just in the meeting room, but also on the field.

"He's a very quick learner and a smart guy," said former Bison wide receiver Zach Vraa. "He took from the other quarterbacks [and] learned a lot from them. I think once he just studied more and more that's when his game kind of progressed from just being an athlete into a really good football player."

Vraa was a sophomore when Wentz first joined NDSU and was on the scout team with the quarterback. Vraa dealt with injuries early in his career, so their time together early on was brief, but the chemistry they built proved to be invaluable once they both became starters.

Vraa learned quickly that Wentz could sling the ball downfield with ease, but what impressed him more was how Wentz worked in the pocket. He described Wentz's operation with one word: "smooth."

"The way he ran, his stride was so long. His arms were so long. It's not like he had a bunch of zip on the ball. But since he was so long and lanky and broad, he was just very smooth with the way that he threw the ball and moved around the field."

By the time he was a sophomore, Wentz had undergone a significant change, developing from an intriguing prospect to a rare talent. He learned how to throw different passes and how to work with his receivers to thrive within the offense.

That led to him getting snaps as the backup quarterback, although he still had to wait another year before he would be considered as the starter. NDSU went on to win its third national championship, and Jensen set school records for passing yards (2,793), passing touchdowns (34) and total offense yards (3,272).

Jensen never allowed the possibility of Wentz taking over as the starter to creep into anyone's mind while he was there, although it could be argued that Wentz was ready to be the primary signal-caller. Vigen said Wentz pushed Jensen, and he credits Wentz for a lot of the success Jensen had in their time together.

Despite being confident in his own ability, Wentz was patient and continued to work on his skill set.