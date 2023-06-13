Commanders come together in DC to celebrate 2023 Capital Pride 

The sense of unity among the sea of rainbows on Saturday was palpable. Everyone cheering, dancing and waving their Commanders flags shared a belief that LGBTQ+ folks deserve to feel the same joys of life that straight folks get to feel. For many repping the Commanders on Saturday, that idea isn't abstract; rather, it's very real and personal.

"I'm here today to show support for my brothers," said Commanders assistant head groundskeeper Matt Horak. "Taking action be an ally and really showing that you're there can mean the whole world."

On Sunday, the focus turned to the Pride Festival, which was on America's Mainstreet on Pennsylvania Avenue. The Commanders, who sponsored the Sports Zone at the event, joined nearly 300 exhibitors for a day full of entertainment, education, food, drink and more. Notably, there was excitement around the Pride Night OUT games the team has hosted the last two years and an upcoming celebration of the community set for this season.

"To me, the most powerful aspect of being at the festival was how many people genuinely appreciated our presence and thanked us for our initiatives surrounding our Pride Night Out game," Account executive for group sales Ari Kwitkin-Close said. "We're beyond excited to host our Pride pregame tailgate and continue the party on Dec. 3 at FedExField!"

From parading to chatting with fans, the Commanders presence at Capital Pride highlighted the unique and influential ways the Burgundy & Gold can make a difference around social justice issues.