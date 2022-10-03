News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

Oct 03, 2022 at 12:00 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

BDO_Stats_Pack

"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 at AT&T Stadium.
  • Washington held Dallas to 59 rushing yards in the first half, the second fewest by a team this season.
  • Washington held Dallas to two rushing first downs, the fewest against the Cowboys since allowing one in 2012. It is the fewest rushing first downs Washington has allowed since allowing one to Seattle on November 29, 2021.
  • Washington rushed for an average of 5.26 yards per carry, the most this season and the highest since January 9, 2022 at NYG.
  • Washington had three players (McKissic, Gibson, Williams) amass 40 rushing yards in a single game for the first time since September 17, 2017.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25-of-42 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.  He added one rush for five yards.
  • Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. It was the fourth receiving touchdown of his career. That is the second most receiving touchdowns by a Washington rookie through four-career games. He joins Charlie Brown (five) as the only two players to have at least four receiving touchdowns through their first four career games with Washington.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson rushed 13 times for 49 yards. Gibson became the fourth player in franchise history to rush for 2,000 yards within a players first three seasons.
  • Running Back Jonathan Williams rushed five times for 48 yards including a 23-yard run. The 23-yard run was the third-longest in his career. It was the third-most rushing yards in his career and the most since November 21, 2019. His 9.6 yards per carry are a career high.
  • Running Back J.D. McKissic had eight carries for 40 yards. He added three catches for 16 yards.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.
  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had a sack, a career-high four tackles for loss, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit. It was the second time this season he has had at least two tackles for loss in a game this season.
  • Allen has a pass defensed in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
  • Allen is the second player in franchise history to have at least one sack, pass defensed, quarterback hit and four tackles for loss in a single game. He joins Ryan Kerrigan as the only other player in franchise history to do so.
  • Punter Tress Way punted six times for 270 yards with an average of 45.0. He pinned a career-high-tying five punts inside the 20-yard line. It was the second time in his career he has had five punts inside the 20 with the last coming on October 21, 2018.

Commanders vs. Cowboys | Week 4

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC03974
1 / 41
EF204990
2 / 41
DSC03944
3 / 41
DSC03948
4 / 41
DSC03918
5 / 41
DSC03877
6 / 41
Emilee Fails
DSC03928
7 / 41
DSC04000
8 / 41
DSC03968
9 / 41
DSC03965
10 / 41
DSC04040
11 / 41
DSC04229
12 / 41
DSC04054
13 / 41
DSC04070
14 / 41
DSC04099
15 / 41
DSC04052
16 / 41
DSC04334
17 / 41
DSC04132
18 / 41
DSC04120
19 / 41
DSC04292
20 / 41
DSC04360
21 / 41
DSC04340
22 / 41
carson
23 / 41
DSC04345
24 / 41
DSC04377
25 / 41
DSC04661
26 / 41
EF205045
27 / 41
EF205069
28 / 41
EF205034
29 / 41
DSC04624
30 / 41
DSC04650
31 / 41
DSC04798
32 / 41
DSC04629
33 / 41
DSC05524
34 / 41
DSC04991
35 / 41
DSC05060
36 / 41
DSC05026
37 / 41
DSC05009
38 / 41
DSC05047
39 / 41
DSC05072
40 / 41
DSC05184
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell74100%
Charles Leno74100%
Sam Cosmi74100%
Nick Martin74100%
Carson Wentz74100%
Terry McLaurin7095%
Saahdiq Charles6385%
Curtis Samuel5878%
Logan Thomas5574%
Jahan Dotson4459%
J.D. McKissic3851%
John Bates3041%
Antonio Gibson3041%
Dyami Brown2128%
Armani Rogers1115%
Trai Turner1115%
Jonathan Williams68%
Cam Sims57%
Dax Milne23%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Bobby McCain61100%
Cole Holcomb61100%
Kendall Fuller61100%
William Jackson61100%
Kamren Curl6098%
Daron Payne5590%
Jonathan Allen4980%
Jamin Davis4980%
Montez Sweat4472%
Benjamin St-Juste4370%
James Smith-Williams3354%
Darrick Forrest2744%
Casey Toohill2244%
Efe Obada2134%
John Ridgeway1525%
David Mayo23%
Shaka Toney12%

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Washington's matchup with Dallas

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 after suffering a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by presented by the inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz reflect on Week 4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

news

3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 4 loss

Washington traveled to Dallas for its second straight division match up in two weeks. For the third Sunday in a row, the Commanders came up short, losing to the Cowboys, 25-10. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders struggle to gain momentum in 25-10 loss to Dallas

Washington committed multiple mistakes and could not take advantage of a strong ground game in their third straight defeat.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

3 keys to the Commanders defeating the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column with a Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Logan Paulsen and Zach Selby break down three keys to the Commanders getting a win.

news

Commanders place Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve, elevate Wes Martin

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Randy Jordan touts quality over quantity from running backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

news

Practice report | Wes Schweitzer ruled out vs. Cowboys, Nick Martin ready for his opportunity

Martin has 62 starts in his career and has won over his teammates with his confidence, intelligence and willingness to learn.

news

Commanders to unveil black alternate uniforms against Cowboys

Sunday's game will be the first time that the all-black alternate uniforms will be worn by the Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Benjamin St-Juste made the most of his opportunities against Philly

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Advertising