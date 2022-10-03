Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 at AT&T Stadium.
- Washington held Dallas to 59 rushing yards in the first half, the second fewest by a team this season.
- Washington held Dallas to two rushing first downs, the fewest against the Cowboys since allowing one in 2012. It is the fewest rushing first downs Washington has allowed since allowing one to Seattle on November 29, 2021.
- Washington rushed for an average of 5.26 yards per carry, the most this season and the highest since January 9, 2022 at NYG.
- Washington had three players (McKissic, Gibson, Williams) amass 40 rushing yards in a single game for the first time since September 17, 2017.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25-of-42 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He added one rush for five yards.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. It was the fourth receiving touchdown of his career. That is the second most receiving touchdowns by a Washington rookie through four-career games. He joins Charlie Brown (five) as the only two players to have at least four receiving touchdowns through their first four career games with Washington.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson rushed 13 times for 49 yards. Gibson became the fourth player in franchise history to rush for 2,000 yards within a players first three seasons.
- Running Back Jonathan Williams rushed five times for 48 yards including a 23-yard run. The 23-yard run was the third-longest in his career. It was the third-most rushing yards in his career and the most since November 21, 2019. His 9.6 yards per carry are a career high.
- Running Back J.D. McKissic had eight carries for 40 yards. He added three catches for 16 yards.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had a sack, a career-high four tackles for loss, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit. It was the second time this season he has had at least two tackles for loss in a game this season.
- Allen has a pass defensed in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
- Allen is the second player in franchise history to have at least one sack, pass defensed, quarterback hit and four tackles for loss in a single game. He joins Ryan Kerrigan as the only other player in franchise history to do so.
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 270 yards with an average of 45.0. He pinned a career-high-tying five punts inside the 20-yard line. It was the second time in his career he has had five punts inside the 20 with the last coming on October 21, 2018.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|74
|100%
|Charles Leno
|74
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|74
|100%
|Nick Martin
|74
|100%
|Carson Wentz
|74
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|70
|95%
|Saahdiq Charles
|63
|85%
|Curtis Samuel
|58
|78%
|Logan Thomas
|55
|74%
|Jahan Dotson
|44
|59%
|J.D. McKissic
|38
|51%
|John Bates
|30
|41%
|Antonio Gibson
|30
|41%
|Dyami Brown
|21
|28%
|Armani Rogers
|11
|15%
|Trai Turner
|11
|15%
|Jonathan Williams
|6
|8%
|Cam Sims
|5
|7%
|Dax Milne
|2
|3%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Bobby McCain
|61
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|61
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|61
|100%
|William Jackson
|61
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|60
|98%
|Daron Payne
|55
|90%
|Jonathan Allen
|49
|80%
|Jamin Davis
|49
|80%
|Montez Sweat
|44
|72%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|43
|70%
|James Smith-Williams
|33
|54%
|Darrick Forrest
|27
|44%
|Casey Toohill
|22
|44%
|Efe Obada
|21
|34%
|John Ridgeway
|15
|25%
|David Mayo
|2
|3%
|Shaka Toney
|1
|2%