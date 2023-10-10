'It's really important for us to be here': Crucial Catch game promotes early detection, highlights those affected by cancer

Ahead of the Commanders' Thursday Night Football game, Legends Plaza offered a space for fans to receive cancer awareness education and pay tribute to loved ones who have battled the disease.

"Cancer has had a big part in our lives, so it's just special being able to stand over there and talk to somebody and know that we're not alone," said Charleston, West Virginia, native Chris Patterson. "We have may have lost our parents to cancer, but we're going to see here tonight that we've got family, friends and support around us in the burgundy and gold, so it's gonna be awesome."

That sense of community support around the impacts of cancer was what Week 5's Crucial Catch game was all about. The league-wide initiative, which unfolded in a first-of-its-kind way at FedExField on Thursday, focuses on promoting early detection, celebrating survivors and highlighting the fight of those currently undergoing treatment.

Specific for the Commanders this year is increased attention on the intersection of cancer and health equity. That aspect of Crucial Catch was top of mind for Nefertari Carver of Robert F. Smith, who was posted up in Legends Plaza.