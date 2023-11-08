Commanders donate AED to Friendship Public Charter High School

According to the National Center for Catastrophic Sports Injury Research Data, more than 60% of all catastrophic injuries in sports are caused by sudden cardiac arrest. One in 70 schools annually will have a cardiac event, sports-related or otherwise. These incidents have an 85% survival rate when an AED is applied within three minutes of collapse. Defibrillators are being placed in public spaces like schools and airports more often, and countless lives are being saved as a result.

"I think it's great that we're finally being more about this, because it's very important," Jones said. "With sudden cardiac incidents, every second matters, and so having the AED on standby, as opposed to having one minutes away, is crucial. You gotta be quick."

Ten months ago, the NFL witnessed just how important having an AED on standby was when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Quick use of an AED by Buffalo's athletic trainers saved his life and now he has also been a part of initiatives to get AED in schools around the country.

No trainer ever wants to be put in a situation like the one seen last Jan. 3, but if that nightmare scenario does happen, the hope is that they will be ready and equipped. After yesterday's exchange, Breyah Jones and the rest of the Friendship Public Charter training staff can feel more empowered stepping in.