 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders draft CB Mike Sainristil with No. 50 overall pick

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:34 PM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WC24_Draft-Rd2-Pick50_1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have selected Michigan Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sainristil got his college career started as a wide receiver. During his first three seasons at Michigan, he featured in 33 games as a wideout, and then in 2022 he made the position switch that would eventually see him get his name called tonight in Detroit.

In his final two seasons for the Wolverines, team captain Sainristil emerged as a reliable cornerback presence and was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference. He built on that success during his final campaign in Ann Arbor. Starting in all 15 games during Michigan's run to the CFP National Championship, he was tied for third in the FBS for six interceptions (two returned for TDs). Sainristil wrapped up his collegiate career with a natty, a Second Team All-Big Ten Conference nod and First-Team All-America honors.

"Reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Sainristil is a former receiver who plays with surprising field awareness and attention to detail as a zone defender."

It wasn't a secret that the Commanders would be looking for cornerbacks going into this draft. In recent years, the team has seriously struggled with giving up explosive plays. The position right now is a little bit of a mixed bag.

Washington's best cornerback by the numbers last season was Kendall Fuller, and he is now with the Dolphins. Three free agent corners were added over the last month and a half, and former Charger Michael Davis is the only one with significant starting experience. As for the returning cornerbacks, 2023 first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes and fourth-year pro Benjamin St-Juste were the only ones to start more than five games last season.

So, it makes sense to invest in and bolster the position by taking a lockdown corner like Sainristil. Joe Whitt Jr. has been loud and clear about the aggressive defense he wants to run, and the Michigan cornerback seems to be someone up for the task.

Related Content

news

Commanders draft WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th overall pick

McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) started his career at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2022. A First Team All-American in the American Athletic Conference, McCaffrey set career highs in receptions (71), yards (992) and touchdowns (13). 
news

Brandon Coleman | 'I love the coaches and the vibe'

The Washington Commanders drafted TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the No. 67 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Mike Sainristil | 'This is a once in a lifetime opportunity'

The Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Ben Sinnott | 'The amount of things I can do is unlimited'

The Washington Commanders drafted tight end Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft OT Brandon Coleman with No. 67 overall pick

Coleman was a three-year starter at TCU and earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in his final season
news

Jer'Zhan Newton | 'I feel like I'm dominant'

The Washington Commanders drafted DT Jer'Zhan Newton with the No. 36 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft TE Ben Sinnott with No. 53 overall pick

Sinnott (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available tight end in Day 2. A four-year contributor for Kansas State, Sinnott caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 selection. 
news

Commanders trade No. 40 overall pick

The Washington Commanders are acquiring more capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading the No. 40 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Commanders draft DT Jer'Zhan Newton with No. 36 overall pick

Newton, a First Team All-American in 2023, was a stalwart for the Illini during his four-year career, recording 188 tackles and 18 sacks.
news

'He's real smooth': Jayden Daniels excited to work with Jahan Dotson

Daniels is excited to work with all the Commanders' weapons, from the mainstays like Terry McLaurin to the newcomers like Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz, but Dotson is someone he knows on a more personal level from their days being recruited together. Both players are ready to combine their skill sets and elevate Washington's offense. 
news

For Commanders, there was never any doubt: Jayden Daniels was right pick

Although the team was coy about the direction they intended to go, it was clear that the roster needed an answer at quarterback for the franchise's new era. To them, Daniels was always the answer. 
Advertising