News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders draft DE Andre Jones with No. 233 overall pick

Apr 29, 2023 at 06:02 PM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WC23_Draft_Andre_Jones_Jr_1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have added another pass-rusher to their roster in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Louisiana-Lafayette defensive end Andre Jones Jr. with the 233rd pick.

Jones (6-foot-4, 248 pounds) got a lot of valuable experience during his six years with the Ragin' Cajuns. In 2019, he started nine of 14 appearances (42 tackles, seven for loss with two sacks) and followed that up in 2020 by starting all of the team's contests in a COVID-shortened, 11-game season (43 tackles, 3.5 for loss with two sacks). In his redshirt junior season, he earned a Third Team all-conference nod for posting 60 tackles, 9.5 for loss with six sacks, four pass break ups and two fumbles forced and recovered. In his final season in Lafayette, he recorded 51 tackles, 8.5 for loss including 7.5 sacks, in 12 starts on his way to being named a second-team pick.

"Long-limbed edge defender with an angular frame and a willingness to take on all comers," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Jones' production might not jump off the page, but he's athletic and uses his length to put himself in position to make tackles."

Jones' mix of strength, grittiness and quickness make him effective against blockers. He has good three-step speed, attacks blockers with forceful hands and transitions from run defender to pass rusher quickly. The linebacker's overall PFF grade increased year after year, and his true pass set pass rush grade hit an 81.2.

Jones has qualities that could see him become an eventual playmaker for the Commanders, and he will add depth to a defense that has been adding key pieces this offseason.

