Commanders draft K.J. Henry with No. 137 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have taken Clemson EDGE defender K.J. Henry with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving them another pass-rusher to bolster their defensive front.

Henry (6-foot-4, 294 pounds) was the No. 6 player in the country, according to ESPN, the No.3 defensive end and the No. 2 overall player in North Carolina. A five-year contributor for the Tigers, Henry played in 58 games with 122 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss.

Henry is disruptive, a team captain and uses his speed to blow by offensive tackles and will provide quality depth to the Commanders' defensive line. In addition to his 4.63 40-yard dash, he also recorded a 31.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot-4 broad jump.

"He can be dynamic when twisting and blitzing as a moveable piece around the defensive front and he does a nice job of setting up a buttery smooth inside rush that is often too quick for tackles," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He can dart and disrupt as a one-gapper with his hand in the ground but has more trouble than expected in setting firm edges as a run defender. Henry's strengths and weaknesses are well-defined, with the upside to become a starter."