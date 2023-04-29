News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders draft K.J. Henry with No. 137 overall pick

Apr 29, 2023 at 01:49 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WC23_Draft_KJ_Henry_1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have taken Clemson EDGE defender K.J. Henry with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving them another pass-rusher to bolster their defensive front.

Henry (6-foot-4, 294 pounds) was the No. 6 player in the country, according to ESPN, the No.3 defensive end and the No. 2 overall player in North Carolina. A five-year contributor for the Tigers, Henry played in 58 games with 122 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss.

Henry is disruptive, a team captain and uses his speed to blow by offensive tackles and will provide quality depth to the Commanders' defensive line. In addition to his 4.63 40-yard dash, he also recorded a 31.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot-4 broad jump.

"He can be dynamic when twisting and blitzing as a moveable piece around the defensive front and he does a nice job of setting up a buttery smooth inside rush that is often too quick for tackles," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He can dart and disrupt as a one-gapper with his hand in the ground but has more trouble than expected in setting firm edges as a run defender. Henry's strengths and weaknesses are well-defined, with the upside to become a starter."

In addition to his performance on the field, Henry is a standout person off the field. He was a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-21), won the 2021 P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year award and helped donate five figures to create the 1 CLEM5ON endowment in November 2022 to benefit Clemson University's Harvey and Lucinda Gantt Multicultural Center and Clemson Athletics' "Hear Her Roar" campaign.

Related Content

news

K.J. Henry wants to earn the respect of 'my teammates, my coaches, and everybody in the organization'

The Washington Commanders' newest offensive pass-rusher, K.J. Henry, spoke with the media earlier today. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

Commanders trade up to No. 137 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have sent multiple picks to the Buffalo Bills to move up in the fifth round.

news

Braeden Daniels adds more versatility to Commanders O-Line

The Washington Commanders' newest offensive lineman, Braeden Daniels, spoke with the media earlier today. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

Commanders draft OT Braeden Daniels with No. 118 overall pick

Washington has continued to shore up its offensive line by taking Daniels with its fourth-round pick.

news

Ricky Stromberg is fired up to be a Washington Commander

The Washington Commanders' newest offensive lineman, Ricky Stromberg, spoke with the media last night. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

2023 NFL Draft Day 2 grades | Commanders praised for solidifying depth at DB, OL

The Commanders added two more talented players to their roster last night. Here's how the analysts graded their moves.

news

Commanders draft C Ricky Stromberg with No. 97 overall pick

With the No 97 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have added reinforcement to their offensive line by taking Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg.

news

Jartavius Martin ready to add versatility to Commanders' secondary

The Washington Commanders' newest defensive back, Jartavius Martin, spoke with the media earlier tonight. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

Commanders draft DB Jartavius Martin with No. 47 overall pick

Martin (5-11, 194 pounds) is a third All-Big Ten selection who adds size, versatility and range to the Commanders' secondary. A veteran of 50 games, Martin has 225 tackles, a sack and seven interceptions over the course of his five-year career.

news

Top quotes from Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commander took Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with their first-round pick last night, and since then he has spoken to the media and the team's content department. Here are some of the best quotes from his press conferences.

news

Five things to know about CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commanders have drafted Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about the team's newest cornerback.

Advertising