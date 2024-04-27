 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders draft OT Brandon Coleman with No. 67 overall pick

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:46 PM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WC24_Draft-Rd3-Pick67_1920x1080_v2

The Washington Commanders have selected TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the 67th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coleman (6-foot-4, 313 pounds) got his start at Trinity Valley Community College before making the jump to the FBS in 2020. His first season with the Horned Frogs was spent getting his feet wet at the right tackle spot but it was in his subsequent three campaigns that Coleman flourished at the left tackle spot. In 2022, he started all 15 games at left tackle on TCU's run to the national championship and picked up Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors. Coleman capped off his career at TCU by being named Second-Team All-Big 12 and Honorable Mention Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. Notably, he allowed just one sack over 723 snaps.

"Three-year starter and team captain in 2023 with outstanding length and the potential to offer roster flexibility," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Coleman's experience at tackle helps his chances of protecting NFL quarterbacks as a guard. He pass protects with efficient hands and sound technique."

Quarterback was considered by a majority to be the most glaring and obvious need heading into the draft for the Commanders, but a top-tier tackle wasn't much farther down that list of must-gets. Last season, the Burgundy & Gold's O-Line was a problem with the unit struggling to maintain quality and consistency.

In 2023, Washington's offense faced more pressure than any other in the league, and according to PFF, 82% of that pressure was a result of the offensive line. All's that to say, it is not a surprise that Adam Peters & Co. wanted to make tackle a priority in a class considered by many to be one of the deepest at the position in recent memory.

The Commanders got their signal caller and now they have their blindside protector. Coleman's strengths -- broad frame, securing blocking, solid sliding abilities -- can be instrumental in turning things around in the trenches for Washington.

Related Content

news

Commanders draft WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th overall pick

McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) started his career at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2022. A First Team All-American in the American Athletic Conference, McCaffrey set career highs in receptions (71), yards (992) and touchdowns (13). 
news

Brandon Coleman | 'I love the coaches and the vibe'

The Washington Commanders drafted TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the No. 67 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Mike Sainristil | 'This is a once in a lifetime opportunity'

The Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Ben Sinnott | 'The amount of things I can do is unlimited'

The Washington Commanders drafted tight end Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Jer'Zhan Newton | 'I feel like I'm dominant'

The Washington Commanders drafted DT Jer'Zhan Newton with the No. 36 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Commanders draft TE Ben Sinnott with No. 53 overall pick

Sinnott (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) was Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available tight end in Day 2. A four-year contributor for Kansas State, Sinnott caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 selection. 
news

Commanders draft CB Mike Sainristil with No. 50 overall pick

During his senior campaign, the Wolverines cornerback was tied for third in the FBS for 6 INTs as Michigan went on to clinch the national championship
news

Commanders trade No. 40 overall pick

The Washington Commanders are acquiring more capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, trading the No. 40 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Commanders draft DT Jer'Zhan Newton with No. 36 overall pick

Newton, a First Team All-American in 2023, was a stalwart for the Illini during his four-year career, recording 188 tackles and 18 sacks.
news

'He's real smooth': Jayden Daniels excited to work with Jahan Dotson

Daniels is excited to work with all the Commanders' weapons, from the mainstays like Terry McLaurin to the newcomers like Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz, but Dotson is someone he knows on a more personal level from their days being recruited together. Both players are ready to combine their skill sets and elevate Washington's offense. 
news

For Commanders, there was never any doubt: Jayden Daniels was right pick

Although the team was coy about the direction they intended to go, it was clear that the roster needed an answer at quarterback for the franchise's new era. To them, Daniels was always the answer. 
Advertising