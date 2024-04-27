Commanders draft OT Brandon Coleman with No. 67 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have selected TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the 67th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coleman (6-foot-4, 313 pounds) got his start at Trinity Valley Community College before making the jump to the FBS in 2020. His first season with the Horned Frogs was spent getting his feet wet at the right tackle spot but it was in his subsequent three campaigns that Coleman flourished at the left tackle spot. In 2022, he started all 15 games at left tackle on TCU's run to the national championship and picked up Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors. Coleman capped off his career at TCU by being named Second-Team All-Big 12 and Honorable Mention Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. Notably, he allowed just one sack over 723 snaps.

"Three-year starter and team captain in 2023 with outstanding length and the potential to offer roster flexibility," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Coleman's experience at tackle helps his chances of protecting NFL quarterbacks as a guard. He pass protects with efficient hands and sound technique."

Quarterback was considered by a majority to be the most glaring and obvious need heading into the draft for the Commanders, but a top-tier tackle wasn't much farther down that list of must-gets. Last season, the Burgundy & Gold's O-Line was a problem with the unit struggling to maintain quality and consistency.

In 2023, Washington's offense faced more pressure than any other in the league, and according to PFF, 82% of that pressure was a result of the offensive line. All's that to say, it is not a surprise that Adam Peters & Co. wanted to make tackle a priority in a class considered by many to be one of the deepest at the position in recent memory.