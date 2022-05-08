'Genuine,' 'giving,' 'the GOAT': Commanders' rookies use 1 word to describe their mothers

The Washington Commanders' 2022 draft class have just realized a dream they've held since they were kids, but they didn't do it alone.

Behind every draft pick is a mother who provided guidance, support and love while they pursued their goals on the field, and all eight of the Commanders' new players know just how important that was on their journeys.

Not long after they arrived in Ashburn, Virginia, for their three-day minicamp, the rookies were asked to describe their mothers with one word and why. Here's a look at what some of them had to say:

Jahan Dotson

Incredible: "She can do everything. That's my rock. She does everything for me, even to this day."

Phidarian Mathis

Genuine: "She's always giving back to the community. She always opens up her doors to a lot of people."

Percy Butler

The GOAT: "Just how she's by my side through everything that's going on, and I know I can always call on her."

Cole Turner

Loving: "She's been there every step of the way. She's the last person in the world I would ever question that really cares about me and loves me."

Sam Howell

Giving: "She just sacrificed a lot for not only me, but my siblings as well growing up. So she's just a very giving person."