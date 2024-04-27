 Skip to main content
Commanders draft WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th overall pick

Apr 26, 2024 at 11:34 PM
The Washington Commanders have selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey with the 100th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) started his career at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2022. A First Team All-American in the American Athletic Conference, McCaffrey set career highs in receptions (71), yards (992) and touchdowns (13).

"Big slot target who comes from high-end NFL bloodlines and who showed noticeable improvement in his second season at the position," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Luke lacks the size of his father, former Pro Bowl receiver Ed McCaffrey, and the explosiveness of his brother, Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, but he catches with soft hands, great focus and extreme toughness."

McCaffrey was the most dominant receiver in the AAC last year, leading the conference in touchdown catches. Although his time at Rice was short, he made his mark on the program. His 19 touchdowns rank third all-time in school history, while his 1,686 yards rank eighth.

A former quarterback, McCaffrey has only played receiver for two seasons but has fit in well at the position. He ran a 4.46 at the combine, using his acceleration to create separation from defenders in the slot. He knows how to make catches in traffic and has a knack for making one-handed snags in the middle of the field.

McCaffrey should fit in nicely with the likes of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, both of whom have similar skill sets. The three of them should provide No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels with a set of reliable targets during his rookie season.

