Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

Oct 02, 2023 at 01:22 PM
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 34-1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-31 in overtime at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. It was Washington's first overtime game since Week 13 of last season.
  • Washington has scored 30 or more points against the Eagles in back-to-back games. The last time Washington scored 30 or more points in consecutive games against Philadelphia was when the team scored 34 in Week 12 of the 1969 season and 33 in Week 3 of the 1970 season.
  • Washington converted eight third downs, their most since converting 12 in Week 10 of last season, also at Philadelphia.
  • Washingtonhad 365 total offensive yards. It was the second time in four games the team has amassed 300 or more yards.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Lincoln Financial Field for their Week 4 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 29 of 41 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown. He added six rushes for 40 yards. 
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurinhad eight receptions for 86 yards. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone.
  • McLaurin became the third player in NFL history to record at least 700 receiving yards within their first five career seasons against Philadelphia. He joined Bob Hayes (809) and Odell Beckham Jr. (732) as the only others to accomplish the feat.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had the seventh rushing touchdown of his career and his first since Week 11 of last season at Houston. It was the 25th scrimmage touchdown of his career.
  • Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr.had 14 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

  • Defensive End Chase Youngrecorded a sack, moving his career sack total to 11.5. He added one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. He has 3.5 career sacks against Philadelphia.
  • Safety Kam Curl had a sack, the fifth of his career, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded his second sack of the season. Allen tied DT David Butz for the most official sacks by a defensive tackle in Washington history. He added two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Special Teams

  • Punter Tress Way punted five times for 213 yards (42.6 avg.).

Snap counts

Offense (78 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 78 100%
Charles Leno Jr. 78 100%
Sam Cosmi 78 100%
Sam Howell 78 100%
Nick Gates 78 100%
Terry McLaurin 63 81%
Logan Thomas 62 79%
Jahan Dotson 56 72%
Curtis Samuel 54 69%
Brian Robinson Jr. 43 55%
Antonio Gibson 30 38%
Jon Bates 27 35%
Dyami Brown 25 32%
Byron Pringle 18 23%
Derrick Gore 6 8%
Cole Turner 6 8%

Defense (71 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Cody Barton 71 100%
Darrick Forrest 71 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 71 100%
Kamren Curl 71 100%
Kendall Fuller 71 100%
Daron Payne 67 94%
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. 65 92%
Chase Young 63 89%
Montez Sweat 58 82%
Jamin Davis 57 80%
Jon Allen 57 80%
Percy Butler 19 27%
James Smith-Williams 16 23%
John Ridgeway 13 18%
Abdullah Anderson 6 8%
Casey Toohill 5 7%

