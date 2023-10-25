News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Eagles Week 8 injury report

Oct 25, 2023 at 04:12 PM
The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
LB Cody Barton ankle DNP DNP
G Saahdiq Charles Calf DNP DNP
WR Curtis Samuel Foot DNP Limited
G Sam Cosmi Hip Limited Full
TE Cole Turner Ankle Limited Full
DT Jonathan Allen Knee Full Full
DE Montez Sweat Finger Full Full
DT Phidarian Mathis Calf Full Full
CB Benjamin St-Juste Thigh Limited

