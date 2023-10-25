Commanders-Eagles Week 8 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|LB Cody Barton
|ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|G Saahdiq Charles
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|WR Curtis Samuel
|Foot
|DNP
|Limited
|G Sam Cosmi
|Hip
|Limited
|Full
|TE Cole Turner
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|DT Jonathan Allen
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|DE Montez Sweat
|Finger
|Full
|Full
|DT Phidarian Mathis
|Calf
|Full
|Full
|CB Benjamin St-Juste
|Thigh
|Limited