Commanders elevate Nathan Gerry, Jaret Patterson from practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders have elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- LB Nathan Gerry
- RB Jaret Patterson
The Washington Commanders started Thanksgiving early this year as they feasted on birds at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football. Washington's 32-21 victory on the night gave the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, and Terry McLaurin, Joey Slye and Darrick Forrest impressed in the dominating win.
Washington battles back to .500 and hands the Eagles their first loss of the season.
The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
The Washington Commanders will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East rematch on Monday Night Football. Here are three keys to securing the upset, presented by KIA.
Dotson, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 4, could return to action during the primetime matchup.
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Chris accepted his inscribed football and "Fan of the Year" custom jersey while sporting his iconic Hogfarmers outfit highlighted by a pig hardhat and bib. He is hard to miss on gameday, but the look is not the only standout feature of his fandom. Chris' love for his team has given him what he describes as a second family and allowed him to form a charity that helps hundreds.
Washington's defense performed well outside of the second quarter against the Eagles. Del Rio is hoping to replicate some of the success from the other three quarters.
Reaves reflects on how his military upbringing shaped his life.