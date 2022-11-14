News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders elevate Nathan Gerry, Jaret Patterson from practice squad

Nov 14, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders have elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • LB Nathan Gerry
  • RB Jaret Patterson

Related Content

news

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's upset victory

The Washington Commanders started Thanksgiving early this year as they feasted on birds at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football. Washington's 32-21 victory on the night gave the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, and Terry McLaurin, Joey Slye and Darrick Forrest impressed in the dominating win.

news

Instant Analysis | Commanders ground Eagles with 4 turnovers, end Philly's undefeated streak

Washington battles back to .500 and hands the Eagles their first loss of the season.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

news

3 keys to Washington upsetting the Eagles on Monday night

The Washington Commanders will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East rematch on Monday Night Football. Here are three keys to securing the upset, presented by KIA.

news

Practice report | Jahan Dotson active for MNF vs. Eagles

Dotson, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 4, could return to action during the primetime matchup.

news

Wake Up Washington | Turner preaches consistency in pursuit of snapping offensive lull

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

news

Commanders Fan of the Year Chris Bryant has found family, started a charity through love of Burgundy & Gold

Chris accepted his inscribed football and "Fan of the Year" custom jersey while sporting his iconic Hogfarmers outfit highlighted by a pig hardhat and bib. He is hard to miss on gameday, but the look is not the only standout feature of his fandom. Chris' love for his team has given him what he describes as a second family and allowed him to form a charity that helps hundreds.

news

Practice report | Jack Del Rio says defense will be ready to compete against Eagles

Washington's defense performed well outside of the second quarter against the Eagles. Del Rio is hoping to replicate some of the success from the other three quarters.

news

Jeremy Reaves learned grit, selflessness as the son of two veterans

Reaves reflects on how his military upbringing shaped his life.

news

Commanders trust steadily improving St-Juste with toughest assignments

Benjamin St-Juste held his own against Justin Jefferson in Week 9. It's the latest example

