Commanders elevate Wes Martin, clear Efe Obada to play vs. Giants

Dec 17, 2022 at 03:29 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have elevated Wes Martin from the practice squad and cleared defensive lineman Efe Obada (finger) to play against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Martin, who played college football at the University of Indiana, was a fourth-round pick by the Commanders in 2019. He started in fives games during his rookie year, including the final three matchups of the season.

During Ron Rivera's first season as Washington's head coach, Martin started in the team's first five games of the 2020 season. Martin was signed by the New York Giants the following season and appeared in seven games with one start against the Chicago Bears.

Obada appeared on the injury report Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Obada has been a serviceable piece of the Commanders' defensive line with 18 tackles, seven quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and three sacks.

