Commanders Fan of the Year Chris Bryant has found family, started a charity through love of Burgundy & Gold 

Chris' tunnel-vision focus on providing joy to Hogfarmer families was a big reason he was thrown off the scent of the Fan of the Year surprise that was being planned for him for the Nov. 6 game. He was so busy working to get a dozen families to the game that he did not read much into why the Commanders would want him on the field specifically for an in-game moment.

The Week 9 game could not have been a more perfect scenario for the announcement. All of Chris' Hogfarmer colleagues and best friends were there. It was the first time all three of his daughters, his mom and his wife were at a game together. Additionally, approximately 120 people supported through the Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation stood in the stands.

"It was like divine intervention how everything came together," Chris said.

As part of his Fan of the Year nomination, Chris and one special guest of his choosing will receive a roundtrip ticket to Super Bowl LVII, as well as two passes to NFL Honors, the Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl LVII and more.

And while he is grateful for the prizes, spotlight and experiences that come with his selection, Chris will be the first to tell you those factors have never motivated him to be the fan he is. As long as he can cheer on his team and give back to others, he will always feel like he did in that moment on the field in the first quarter of last Sunday. No nomination -- or name change -- can influence his core love for the Burgundy & Gold.