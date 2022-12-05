5 takeaways from Washington's tie against New York

2. Washington had no answer for Daniel Jones.

It seems Jones manages to have his best games against Washington for whatever reason, and it was true once again on Sunday.

The Commanders' pass rush did a good job of attacking Jones in the pocket, but there was not much coverage behind it. That was something Jones was repeatedly able to exploit, and he often found receivers in the middle of the field, which led to yards after the catch that piled up over the course of the game.

In fact, Daniel Jones did not have an incomplete pass until the fourth quarter. Had he not spiked the ball on the final drive of the first half, he would have been perfect in the first two quarters of action.

His ability to scramble was also a problem for the Commanders. On the touchdown drive that put the Giants up, 20-13, for example, Jones was bottled up in the backfield but managed to avoid Washington defenders on his way to securing the conversion. Jones threw his lone touchdown pass moments later.