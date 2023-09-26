Commanders honor decades of history during Alumni Homecoming

Legends Plaza at FedExField lived up to its name in a unique way during Week 3 as Washington alumni spanning six decades gathered at the stadium for a fun tailgate with family and fans ahead of kickoff.

"I'm always excited coming back to D.C. It's always fun to be around those guys who put in the same effort and hard work that we did years after years," said former Washington wide receiver Pierre Garçon. "And I love being out here with the fans because they really support us even after our playing days are over, which means real love.

One hundred and seventy-five Washington Legends returned to their old stomping grounds for this year's alumni homecoming weekend. The three days of celebration, which included fun, educational and community-focused events, put the power of Washington's history on display and underscored yet another important meaning behind the team's "Welcome Home" 2023 season theme.

Former linebacker Brian Orakpo no doubt felt that message on another level during his visit to the DMV as this was the first Washington alumni homecoming weekend he had ever been to.