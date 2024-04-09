Commanders host 20 prospects for local pro day

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa headlines a group of 20 college players invited to the Washington Commanders' facility for a pro day to provide prospects with DMV ties an opportunity to showcase their skill sets.
Tagovailoa, a two-time Second Team All-Big Ten selection, holds several program and Big Ten records after leading the Terps to three straight winning records -- a first for the team since the 1983-85 seasons.
Tagovailoa, who transferred to Maryland from Alabama after his freshman year, holds program records in career passing yards (11,256), completions (955), completion percentage (67.1%), passing touchdowns (76), 300-yard passing games (15) and total offense (11,473). He's also the Big Ten's all-time leader in passing yards.
Most of the other 19 prospects invited to Ashburn, Virginia, either played high school football in the DMV or attended college in the area. Multiple HBCU athletes also participated in workouts, including Howard defensive linemen Darrian Brokenburr, Howard offensive tackle Anim Dankwah and Morgan State safety Jordan Toles.
Here is a full list the athletes in attendance for Washington's pro day.
- CB Beanie Bishop (Louisville, Ky.) – West Virginia
- CB Josh Wallace (Bowie, Md.) – Michigan
- CB A.J. Woods (Germantown, Md.) – Pittsburgh
- S Beau Brade (Clarksville, Md.) – Maryland
- S Jordan Toles (Baltimore, Md.) – Morgan State
- DE Darrian Brokenburr (Manassas, Va.) – Howard
- DE John Morgan (Upper Marlboro, Md.) – Arkansas
- DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash (Richmond, Va.) – Central Florida
- DE Eyabi Okie-Anoma (Baltimore, Md.) – Charlotte
- DT Jamree Kromah (Glenarden, Md.) – James Madison
- LB Lee Kpogba (Winston Salem, N.C.) – West Virginia
- RB Keilan Robinson (Washington, D.C.) – Texas
- G Darrian Dalcourt (Havre de Grace, Md.) – Alabama
- T Gottlieb Ayedze (Germantown, Md.) – Maryland
- T Anim Dankwah (Ontario, Canada) – Howard
- T Doug Nester (Kenova, W.V.) – West Virginia
- T Walter Rouse (Silver Spring, Md.) – Oklahoma
- QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Ewa Beach, Hawaii) – Maryland
- WR Jalen Coker (Sterling, Va.) – Holy Cross
- WR Jeshaun Jones (Fort Myers, Fla.) – Maryland