Instant Analysis | Late Sam Howell surge not enough in 23-21 loss to Panthers

The Washington Commanders' inaugural (pre)season has now begun, and despite the unveiling of the new Fight Song with a chance to vote for a new mascot, the afternoon didn't go as planned.

Despite a late surge from Sam Howell in the fourth quarter with two rushing touchdowns, the Commanders failed to stop the Carolina Panthers on one final drive and fell to 0-1 to start the preseason with a 23-21 loss.

There isn't much to be gleaned from a preseason final score. Instead, the focus needs to be on chemistry, timing and competitiveness from the starters. In that area, there are some positive updates; Carson Wentz looked in control of the offense, as he completed 10-of-13 passes for 74 yards with a passer rating of 89.9.

The running game, led by rookie Brian Robinson, also looked strong at times. The former member of the Crimson Tide showed exceptional vision as well as the downhill ability that was touted when he was drafted, he had a total of eight touches for 41 yards.